‘Game Of Thrones’ Breathtaking Season 8 Portraits See The Cast Ready For The End

The final season of HBO’s hit series, Game Of Thrones, has become a massive event that is fast approaching. As the days go by, fans are treated to new glimpses and other marketing promotions for Season 8 of George R. R. Martin’s successful novel series adaptation. With the Season 8 premiere mere weeks away, Entertainment Weekly reveals brand new cast portraits of the cast which look stunning, and each feature a quote from the actor portraying the character.

Years of storylines are about to converge in Season 8, and there doesn’t seem to be a better way of getting into the minds of the beloved and fan favorite characters than hearing from the actors that portray them. Seeing how some of these actors have lived these characters and, for some of them, have literally grown up being a fictional character on a show, fans get a taste of what the characters’ mindsets are going into this final season. The previous season of Game Of Thrones saw the inevitable and long-awaited coming together of the two major leads of the show, Danaerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), while a deep dark secret about their histories was discovered my Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). Clarke reveals the journey that Danaerys has been on in her cast portrait.

“There’s so much she’s seen and witnessed and been through and lost and suffered and hurt. She’s been working for this her entire existence.”

(L-R) Actors Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, winners of Best Drama Series for ‘Game of Thrones’. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Harington conveys a similar but softer and more emotional thought process about Snow’s own path into challenging the current rule, and wishing to reluctantly fight for the throne of Westeros.

“The end of the world might be coming soon, but at least he’s in love with somebody and knows who he is — and then comes a sledgehammer.”

As The Inquisitr reported previously, not a lot of footage for Season 8 of Game Of Thrones has been released, but these portraits set the stage for where each character is in the story. Game Of Thrones features a massive ensemble cast, and even the 20 character portraits released by Entertainment Weekly are not enough to include everyone’s favorite character. Notable absences include Bronn (Jerome Flynn), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whalen), and Gendry (Joe Dempsie), to name a few.

Game Of Thrones Season 8 is one that fans are incredibly anxious for, with some even wondering why HBO needs a marketing campaign for the universally beloved series.

Season 8 premieres on HBO on April 14.