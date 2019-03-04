Luke Perry’s Net Worth Was Estimated At $10 Million

The vast majority of that likely came from his 'Beverly Hills 90210' stint and residual checks.

Luke Perry had an estimated net worth of about $10 million when he died, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Beverly Hills 90210 actor passed away Monday following a massive stroke from which he never recovered. And considering that, for a time, he was a lead character on one of the most popular TV shows of his day, it’s not surprising that he amassed some wealth (although by TV- and movie-industry standards, $10 million is a single paycheck for some actors and directors).

Coy Luther “Luke” Perry III was a young, broke actor at the beginning of his career when he landed the role of brooding teenager Dylan McKay on 90210. He would later say that he had been through 215 auditions before getting a job in a commercial, and then took other small parts here and there before landing the coveted role.

He soon became a teen idol, becoming a popular character on the hugely-popular TV show and, in the process, appearing on merchandise such as lunchboxes and other knickknacks.

It’s unclear how much money Perry earned from 90210, but it bears noting that TV salaries were smaller in those days. What’s more, his contract may have not included payment for appearing on merchandise.

In 1992 I was about 14 and was desperate to be as cool as Dylan McKay. It didn’t happen. It was never going to, because I’m not Luke Perry. RIP. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bb04OjvaGP — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 4, 2019

After 90210 ended, Perry’s career failed to reach the lofty heights that he’d achieved on the teen drama. He took smaller roles here and there, such as in 1997’s The Fifth Element and 1999’s The Storm. He once said that typecasting my have prevented him from getting bigger roles.

“I’m going to be linked with [Dylan] until I die, but that’s actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He’s mine.”

From there, he went on to have a respected career in TV, movies, and even on Broadway. He’s acted, he’s directed, he’s even done voice work. Prior to the massive stroke that ended his life, Perry had a small role on The CW’s Riverdale, playing the role of Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews.

It bears noting that Celebrity Net Worth is not necessarily to be considered an unimpeachable source, and indeed, the “About Us” disclaimer on the website notes that all of its estimates are just that: estimates. Those estimates are compiled from looking at publicly-known and -available information about celebrities, such as court filings, real estate holdings, salaries, and endorsements. And though their claims are well-researched and well-cited, their estimates don’t account for investments (good or bad), possible spending problems (such as due to a drug or gambling addiction), or other factors that may not be revealed by a snapshot estimate. So it may very well be that Luke Perry was considerably wealthier when he died, or considerably poorer, than the $10 million net worth he’s estimated to have left.