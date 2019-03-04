Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin ‘Should Have Waited’ To Get Married Says Billy Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin’s Uncle Billy Baldwin said that he believes that she and Justin Bieber “should have waited” to get married instead of rushing both an engagement and civil ceremony back in 2018 reported Us Weekly.

“I love them as a couple and I would’ve loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years,” Billy Baldwin said to Us. “Maybe that would have been better, but they didn’t want to wait because they’re both devout in their faith and … that wasn’t the right fit for them so that’s really none of my business.” Billy is the brother of Hailey’s father Steven Baldwin, as well as a sibling to Alec Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin.

The couple became engaged after dating only a few weeks. They married in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018. Baldwin also said to Us that he hopes the couple finds time to bond as a married duo before bringing children into the world.

“I’ve said to them, ‘I hope you don’t jump right in and start having two and three and four kids right away. I just hope that they have the next few years together where they can rampage and just globe trot and just tear it up and have fun,” he remarked.

Hailey Baldwin is one of the top models in the world while her husband, Justin Bieber, has sold an estimated 140 million records thus far in a recording career that spans 11 years.

At the ages of 22 and 25 respectively, Baldwin and Bieber are still adjusting to married life as well as life as a couple under the scrutiny of the public eye. According to their joint interview in Vogue Magazine, the couple is already working with a marriage counselor as they get to know one another better. Bieber is still dealing with depression that ramped up during his last major tour titled Purpose.

It was in 2017 and with only a handful of dates left for the huge undertaking where the singer performed more than 150 concerts in 40 countries in sixteen months that he decided to pack it in and cancel the remainder of his tour, saying to Vogue that he was “lonely and depressed.” He also noted during the interview that he was finding it difficult to not only trust his own judgment but also his new wife as well, something he was working on at that time.

Beiber is reportedly working on new music and the couple is planning a large wedding with their extended family and friends which will occur sometime this year.