Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoy Date Night At Tina Turner Musical

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took some time out of their busy royal schedules on Saturday evening to enjoy a simple date night together. The royal couple was reportedly spotted at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End for a showing of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Harry and Markle admitted in November that they wanted to see the musical and kept their promise this weekend, according to People.

The musical’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts were the first to reveal that the couple was present for Saturday’s show. The accounts shared a black-and-white photo of the duke and duchess at the 2019 Endeavor Fund Awards in February. The musical’s golden “Tina” signature decorated the bottom right corner of the photo.

“We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night,” the account captioned the photo on Sunday.

The royal couple met some of the musical’s performers at the Royal Variety Performance at The London Palladium in November and promised they would come see one of the shows. TINA’s lead, Adrienne Warren, personally tweeted that she was thrilled to see the duke and duchess enjoying the show.

“They said they’d come and they did! Thank you to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was an honour to have the opportunity to perform for you again,” she wrote.

Harry and Markle are known to keep their date nights centered around the theater and the arts. In January, the couple attended Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show together, according to E! News. The event was a benefit for Harry’s charity Sentebale.

In addition, last year, the couple stepped out to see London’s version of the musical Hamilton, which they are reportedly huge fans of. Markle and Harry attended a showing with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and met some of the cast and crew at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

Markle especially is a supporter of theater and the arts as a whole. The former Suits actress became the patron of the National Theatre in London this year, an honor passed down to her from the queen, Town & Country reported. The pregnant duchess made her first visit to the theater in January.

According to a statement from the royal family, Markle “is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together.”

The duke and duchess are moving closer and closer to welcoming their baby in late April.