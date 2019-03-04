Bella Hadid Looks Flawless As She Goes Makeup-Free In Latest Instagram Post

Even without a stitch of makeup on, Bella Hadid is proving to fans that she’s flawless.

The model took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a rare, makeup-free photo, much to the delight of her followers. In the stunning snapshot, Bella wears her long, dark locks slightly curled and partially slicked back in the front. Her green coat and shirt match her gorgeous green eyes and she looks nothing short of perfect.

Instead of smiling for the camera, Hadid wears a serious look on her face as she puckers her lips and stares into the camera. Hadid also posted two other photos in the set, with the second being a warped version of the first photo and the third photo simply zooming in on her beautiful green eyes.

Hadid did not caption the beautiful snapshot but that didn’t stop her 23 million-plus followers from going absolutely wild over the photo. So far, Hadid has earned a ton of attention from her fans with over 214,000 likes in addition to 1,600 plus comments.

Some fans chimed in on the snapshot to let Hadid know how amazing she looks sans-makeup while countless others simply commented on the image to let Bella know that they’re huge fans of hers.

“You’re so gorgeous Bels???? ilysm,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful WOW your eyes are mesmerizing no wonder Abel [The Weeknd’s real first name] is so in love with you, well amongst everything else too.”

“Oh my god r u even real,” one more gushed.

The Inquisitr recently shared that the 22-year-old model was in Paris for the famed Paris Fashion Week, but it wasn’t all fun and games. On Thursday, February 28, Hadid took to her Instagram stories to share with fans that she was feeling under the weather.

“101 fever is not cute when walking a runway,” she captioned a photo of herself that included a ton of emojis.

Despite having a fever, Hadid powered through her illness and walked the runway for the Off White fall 2019 show, where she actually was given the honor of closing out the show. Her sister, Gigi Hadid, and pal Karlie Kloss also walked in the show and absolutely killed with their fun looks.

Bella sported a yellow and grey checkered jacket and matching short shorts that show off her toned legs and fit tummy. To complete the look, she also sported a pair of matching stiletto booties with the same yellow and grey checkered pattern and she looks like a pro on the catwalk.