Ariana Grande Meets Fans In Small-Town Pennsylvania

Ariana Grande is preparing to go out on tour, and over the weekend she was spotted in a very unlikely location — a small town in rural Pennsylvania.

Grande made a stop in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon, visiting both the town’s Target and Whole Foods, and had pictures taken with fans at both stops, per Philly Voice. The town is near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and about 76 miles from Philadelphia, and Grande is reportedly rehearsing in the area for her upcoming “Sweetener/Thank u, next” tour.

In an Instagram post, also Sunday, Grande was in a reflective mood ahead of the tour, which will take her around North America and then Europe between March and October.

“I just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain,” the singer posted to her 147 million Instagram followers.

“I’m gonna go focus on finishing this show for y’all and put my phone away for a little (how much u wanna bet i don’t last a day) so i don’t ruin all the surprises. thank you. for everything. i am so deeply and eternally grateful.”

The tour follows a tumulteous time in the singer’s life, which has included the attack on her concert in Manchester, England, the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller, and her high-profile relationship and breakup with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. Throughout these events, Grande has frequently taken to Instagram to share her innermost thoughts with her fans. Grande, last month, became the most-followed woman on Instagram, surpassing Selena Gomez, per People.

Last month, at the last minute, Grande pulled out of a planned performance at the Grammy Awards, due to disagreements with producers, per Variety.

Per her website, Ariana Grande‘s run of shows, which make up her third major domestic tour, will kick off on March 18 at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, before heading to Boston, Buffalo, Washington, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Uncasville, Connecticut, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and Columbus, before she plays Coachella in Indio, California, on April 14.

The tour then goes to Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, back to Coachella for the second weekend, Salt Lake City, Edmonton, Vancouver, Portland, San Jose, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Chicago again, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. The tour then circles back to Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, before going to Indianapolis, Columbus, Milwaukee, St. Louis, St. Paul, Denver, and Salt Lake City.

Then, in August, Grande heads back to Europe, including a run of shows at O2 Arena in London, as well as stops in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Poland, and the Czech Republic. The tour wraps up October 13 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Grande will also return to Manchester, England, where her concert was attacked in 2017, to headline the city’s Pride festivals in August, per CNN. Grande is also planning another event in Manchester, although the city is not listed on her current tour schedule.