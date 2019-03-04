Rebel Wilson Says Her Birthday Weekend In Paris Has Been ‘Exquisite’

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 39th birthday with a Givenchy fashion show, tour of Paris, and a casual celebration with close friends.

Rebel Wilson took to Twitter to say that her birthday in Paris, France has been “the most exquisite weekend ever!”

Wilson has been having a very productive year so far. She received some praise for audiences for her performance in the recent film Isn’t It Romantic and her next film, The Hustle, where she stars alongside Anne Hathaway. The latter film will hit theaters in May of this year.

No doubt to celebrate those successes and her 39th birthday, Wilson announced on Twitter that she was on her way to Paris for her first “Fashion Week”.

The fashion show she was referring to was Givenchy and she showed a video on Twitter of some of the great items she received from the fashion giant, saying she felt like Givenchy had “adopted” her. The gift included multiple designers bags, clutches, perfumes, a handwritten card, and a blouse.

Wilson also posted a GIF on Twitter of her and Givenchy’s Youssef Marquis strutting around in the company’s headquarters.

She finally gave fans a view of her outfit for the Givenchy fashion show on Twitter on March 4, two days after her birthday. She wore a white and black dress with a white designer fanny pack and looked absolutely incredible.

She revealed on Facebook that she spent the day of her birthday at the fashion shoot. She posted a video on Facebook of her hanging out with Laura Brown, who is the editor-in-chief for InStyle Magazine.

Wilson also shared on Facebook that her “dear friend” Nicholas Hills also came from London to visit her on her birthday and have dinner with her.

On Facebook, she also showed her and Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy, posing at the “most iconic dinner table in Paris”.

The only insight she showed of her actual birthday celebration was a video on Twitter. It shows Wilson’s friends singing “Happy Birthday” to her with a pair of white cakes on a table in someone’s flat.

No doubt Wilson will give additional insight into her birthday during a later interview or on social media, but from what fans can see, it seems she had an eventful 39th birthday.

Fans across her social media sites wished her happy birthday, commented on how good she looked at the Givenchy fashion show, and how jealous they are of her trip to Paris.

With a fashion week at Givenchy, touring various parts of Paris, and having a casual celebration in private with her friends, it sounds like Wilson had the perfect birthday.