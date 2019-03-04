Kim Kardashian Furious Over Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian is said to be absolutely furious with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after he cheated on her sister with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian is said to be very upset about the entire situation with Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. Sources reveal that she’s been there for Khloe Kardashian when she needed to talk about the cheating scandal.

Kim reportedly believes that men will come and go in her sisters’ lives, but that their bond together will always be there and that they’re committed to supporting one another.

“Kim is putting the blame squarely where it belongs, on Tristan. She is telling Khloe to move on and to focus on being the best mother she can be to True. But Kim isn’t going to talk about this much publicly. This isn’t her battle to fight in the public eye. But behind the scenes, she’s definitely making her opinion known,” an insider told the outlet.

“He’s the one who made commitments to Khloe and he’s the one who broke his promises. What Jordyn did was bad, but she didn’t have the obligations and the promises that Tristan had,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, is said to be very supportive of Khloe Kardashian during this tough time in her life.

Sources claim that Kanye has been protective of his sister-in-law and that he thinks of himself as the “godfather” of the famous family, feeling like if someone messes with one of the Kardashians then they will have to answer to him. Right now, the people hurting the family are Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

It’s also being reported that Khloe has been spending much time alone since Tristan’s cheating scandal and that all of her sisters have been making sure that she’s well taken care of. She is said to have all the emotional support that she needs in order to be able to move past her heartbreak.

Cameras have reportedly been rolling on all of the Kardashian family drama over the past month, and fans will likely get to see it when the show returns for new episodes.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about the cheating scandal, taking to Twitter to reveal that she wasn’t shocked by Tristan Thompson’s cheating this time around, but that she was very hurt by Jordyn Woods’ part in the situation.