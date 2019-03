Captain America and Iron Man might be the centralized figures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but another character has woven in and out of more movies than any other. The former S.H.I.E.L.D director has appeared in 10 MCU movies including Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Captain Marvel will reveal a young Nick Fury as the movie takes place in the 1990s. It’s the first time fans will get to see the spy in any other time besides the present, and actor Samuel L. Jackson is hoping that changes sometime in the future. In a new interview with CinemaBlend, Jackson revealed he was hoping to explore more of Nick Fury’s past.

“Part of his service record and also the fact that he was a spy for a while. Where was he, what was he doing, how did he meet this particular person?… He met Natasha through the whole spy thing, I’d like to explore that a bit. I’d also like to know what he was doing after Winter Soldier when they said go to Europe and find out what’s going on.”

Natasha Romanoff and Nick have one of the longest-running relationships in the group, and at this point, it has not been confirmed if Jackson will appear in the upcoming Black Widow solo film. The Scarlett Johansson flick will take place in the past, giving Jackson another shot at playing a younger Nick Fury and exploring the beginnings of his relationship with Natasha. There is no confirmed date for Black Widow at this time.

At the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Nick Fury played into the ruse that he was dead and visited Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson at his own gravesite. Nick revealed that he would be going overseas but it was never clear to the audience what for.

Diving back into the past should be no problem for Jackson who seems to have defied the laws of aging. The MCU has also mastered CGI and de-aging characters, as seen with Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War. If Jackson does get his wish to explore the past of Nick Fury, age will definitely not be an issue.

Jackson is set to appear in Captain Marvel on March 8 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.