‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Tony Stark’s Recurring Left Arm Injury Teases His Fate

The MCU might continue to pay homage to 'The Empire Strikes Back' in 'Endgame.'

Avengers: Endgame theories have taken over social media as the team-up flick draws closer. Every day, a handful of theories are shared on Reddit as fans pick and choose which ones seem more plausible and grant them with an upvote. Occasionally, movie blogs also offer up their own theories, like the current one surrounding Tony Stark’s left arm by Screen Rant.

It might seem like a silly notion at first, but once delved into it makes a whole lot of sense. Hardcore fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that Tony Stark has had a recurring problem with his left arm throughout his entire movie tenure. In the original Iron Man film, his left arm is hit by a tank shell and then is wrapped up in Whiplash’s lasso in Iron Man 2.

The Hulkbuster loses its arm in Avengers: Age of Ultron which Tony is controlling, and Tony’s left arm can be seen in a sling during Captain America: Civil War right after the epic fight scene. The billionaire playboy can routinely be seen rubbing his left wrist and arm throughout all of the movies he graces, and it’s not something that’s happened by chance.

Screen Rant believes Tony will inevitably wield a new Infinity Gauntlet on his left arm. It’s been confirmed that there is a second gauntlet created by Eitri on Nidavellir which is the only one of use after Thanos’ gauntlet was destroyed after the snap in Infinity War. Tony also could theoretically create his own gauntlet, which could be the very object he and Nebula are working on in the 30-second Super Bowl trailer.

Is the key to Iron Man's fate in Avengers: Endgame not his armor, but his ARM? We look at a very specific Tony Stark that's been building across the MCU.https://t.co/c2rXAM31ib pic.twitter.com/KKoW285jod — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 28, 2019

Fan theories have also suggested that Tony and the rest of the Avengers will travel back in time to collect all of the Infinity Stones before Thanos does to prevent the snap from ever happening.

Issues with Tony’s left arm could also indicate an impending heart attack. During Civil War, Tony makes a comment about numbness in his left arm which goes hand in hand with the condition. He also could very well lose his left arm in Endgame, since it’s become a tradition for a character to do so in almost every film in the MCU. Theorists who believe Tony will lose his arm have gone on to suggest he will replace the appendage with a Proton Cannon. The famous Marvel weapon seems to have been revealed in Iron Man toy designs which have been leaked.

PROTON CANNON!!! #avengers4 @Russo_Brothers @RobertDowneyJr My life would be complete if I see the cannon in A4 ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/pAX8pW4lVk — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 15, 2018

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.