Kylie Jenner Won’t Make Any Rash Decisions About Her Relationship With Travis Scott, Per ‘HL’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship may be hanging on by a thread. The reality star allegedly accused her rapper boyfriend of cheating on her earlier this week.

According to Hollywood Life, although Kylie Jenner thinks that Travis Scott may have cheated on her, even though he had denied the claims, the couple is still together. Kylie is said to be thinking things over before making any serious decisions about the relationship.

“Kylie feels strongly that she shouldn’t make any rash decisions right now regarding Travis. Kylie honestly cannot believe all of this is happening right now with her current relationship, Khloe and Jordyn. It’s a lot of emotions all at once, which is why Kylie is really just trying to sort through everything and figure out what’s going on. She just needs time to really sort through her emotions and thoughts and because Stormi is involved, Kylie wants to do everything she can to make smart decisions,” an insider told the outlet.

The source also went on to reveal that Jenner thinks she needs to stay calm and try to collect all of the information before she officially makes a decision about Scott’s behavior, and what she wants to do about it. While Kylie is said to be head over heels for Travis to the point where she was thinking about having baby number two with him, she also considers herself a strong, independent woman who won’t allow anyone to mistreat her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is having a very tough week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was shocked when she found out that her best friend, Jordyn Woods, had hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan split due to the infidelity, which marked Thompson’s second cheating scandal in the span of a year. Jordyn was seemingly exiled from the Kardashian family, as Kylie asked her to move out of her guest house.

Days later, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story. Jordyn claimed that she did nothing wrong, although revealed she was in the wrong for attending a party at Tristan’s house.

Woods says that when she was leaving the party, Thompson kissed her on the lips. She says she was too scared to tell Khloe and Kylie the truth after the incident. Not long after, reports surfaced that Jenner and Scott got into a fight because the makeup mogul allegedly found evidence of cheating, which Travis denied.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.