These Four Past ‘Survivor’ Castaways Are No Longer With Us

As those who have been with the CBS reality TV series for the long haul know, it has been nearly two decades since Survivor debuted back in 2000.

As The Gold Derby reminds us, there have been hundreds of castaways who have had the pleasure of participating in the CBS reality show. Hailing from all over the place and at varying ages, it may not come as too much of a shock that there are a few previous Survivor castaways who are no longer with us.

As Survivor enters its 38th Season, there are four castaways from past seasons who have passed away including Jenn Lyon, B.B. Andersen, Caleb Bankston, and Dan Kay.

Jennifer Lyon

Jennifer Lyon passed away at the age of 37 after going into remission and losing her battle to cancer she had previously survived for five years, her obituary reveals. Lyon was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2005, which was the same year she finished in fourth place during her season of Survivor. Jennifer was involved in many charities and focused on raising awareness about breast cancer before she passed away back in 2010.

B.B. Andersen

B.B. Andersen passed away at the age of 77 on October 29, 2013, according to his obituary. B.B. was the second player to exit the game of Survivor during the very first season back in 2000. At the age of 66, Anderson was one of the oldest castaways to participate in the reality TV game. He was remembered for his very abrasive gameplay. His obituary reveals he passed away after losing his battle to brain cancer.

Caleb Bankston

According to his obituary, Caleb Bankston died unexpectedly at the age of 26 back in 2014 following a tragic accident in Alabama when a train derailed. Bankston was working for the Alabama Warrior Railway when he was thrown from the train after it derailed before being crushed. Born in the state of Alabama, Caleb was a contestant during Survivor: One World in 2012 and Survivor: Blood vs. Water in 2013.

Daniel R. Kay Jr.

According to his obituary, Dan Kay died unexpectedly at the age of 40 on December 31, 2016. Dan came in 11th place during the 17th Season of Survivor. He exited the game shortly before the merge and just one vote shy of being a member of the jury. His cause of death was never made public knowledge.

These four castaways are gone but never forgotten.

New episodes featuring a whole new cast – minus four returning castaways – of Survivor airs every Wednesday night only on CBS.