Reese Witherspoon’s New Book Club Pick, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ Is About ‘Sex, Drugs, And Rock ‘N’ Roll’

It’s the first day of a new month, so it is time for Reese Witherspoon to reveal the next pick in her popular book club. As usual, the actress took to social media to announce the tome she wants to get everyone reading over the new few weeks.

In January, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, participants in Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine delved into The Library Book by Susan Orlean. Then, in February, Jasmine Guillory’s The Proposal got readers talking. Now, it is time for book lovers to dig in to Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones & The Six.

“Are you ready for a great read?” Witherspoon asked in a post on her Instagram page that introduced March’s book of the month.

“It ROCKS. Literally. The book centers on the meteoric rise of a rock band in the ’70s and its lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, whose connection is as electric as the music they make together. It’s sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll, people!!”

The Big Little Lies star also described her book pick in her Instagram Story, saying that it is “unputdownable.”

“Sort of imagine, like, a VH1 Behind the Music and you’ll start to get the idea,” Witherspoon explained, adding that the book is filled with “colorful characters.”

For those that love good stories, but are not fans of reading, she recommends listening to the audio version of Daisy Jones & The Six, which features the voices of actors Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer, and others.

“The story is told through different perspectives, almost documentary-style, so listening to it on Audible is really interesting because you feel like you’re hearing people tell you their secrets,” she explained.

Daisy Jones & The Six doesn’t officially come out from Ballantine Books until March 5, but Witherspoon suggests you pre-order the 368-page hardcover right now.

And, if you like the book, the Legally Blonde star revealed that her media company, Hello Sunshine, is turning the tale into a television series for Amazon Prime.

Last July, Deadline reported on Daisy Jones & The Six’s TV pick-up, noting that the limited series was given a 13-episode order.

Additionally, the website reported that original music from the TV show will be sold exclusively through Amazon Music.

Daisy Jones & The Six is the sixth book from Los Angeles-based author Reid. She previously penned 2013’s Forever, Interrupted, 2014’s After I Do, 2015’s Maybe in Another Life, 2016’s One True Loves, and 2017’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.