Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Denounces An Emotional Letter Markle Wrote To Their Father

Samantha Markle slams her sister Meghan's letter to their father.

For some time now, Meghan Markle has been at odds with her half-sister, Samantha Markle. Recently, in an interview, Samantha spent some time criticizing her sister, calling her heartless. Samantha gave the interview for an upcoming documentary, Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War, which is due to air on March 1 in the United Kingdom, according to Pop Culture.

The new documentary attempts to comprehend why, with the exception of Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, none of Meghan’s other family members attended her royal wedding when she and Prince Harry walked down the aisle last year. Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War features Princess Diana’s famous biographer, who discusses how many of Meghan’s relatives have humiliated her.

Samantha’s interview discusses a letter that Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in May 2018, after Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry, according to Fox News. Meghan’s poignant letter was published by her father, Thomas, in February 2019. In the letter, Meghan tells her father that she felt heartbroken about how he had said things to the press without her permission. She goes on to accuse him of making up stories and lying about Prince Harry in an effort to hurt her husband’s reputation.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister slams emotional letter she wrote to their father: ‘His heart is broken’ – Fox News https://t.co/IEomzN8gve — Celebrity Buzz HQ (@CelebrityBuzzHQ) March 2, 2019

In her interview, Samantha condemned Meghan’s letter and rushed to her father’s defense. Samantha said Meghan did little to help their father adjust to the family’s new life in the public eye after Meghan announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. Originally, Thomas decided to never publish the letter, but after he saw some of Meghan’s friends attacking him in the media, he changed his mind. Also, Samantha claims that although Thomas tries to contact the royal couple, neither his daughter nor Prince Harry returns his calls.

“So broken heart? No, his heart is broken,” Samantha said, according to Pop Culture. “She can’t turn herself into the victim here. That letter was strategic, it was so elegantly written and contrived. She was basically saying that my dad had been a liar and that I was a liar. He has text messages on his phone. This is a no brainer, the evidence all says that she was not contacting him. So it doesn’t matter what the letter says. There is a lifespan of pictures and experiences together, so maybe it’s convenient for her because maybe in her mind she doesn’t want to see us because she wants to take center stage.”

On the other hand, Meghan has claimed that the lack of contact is occurring because her family does not get back to her, according to Fox News.