The Jonas Brothers Reveal Their Reason For Reuniting After Six Year Hiatus

The band had a dramatic split in 2013, and the brothers began to pursue other ventures.

The Jonas Brothers — 26-year-old Nick, 29-year-old Joe, and 31-year-old Kevin — returned to the music industry on Friday, March 1 with a new single and music video after a six year hiatus. This wasn’t a decision they took lightly, however. People is reporting that the brothers were engaged in many thoughtful discussions on whether to return to the group and find ways to avoid the same family drama that originally caused the split in 2013. Nick explained during an interview with the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 that while he had enjoyed his solo career and Joe enjoyed fronting the band DNCE, there was still an element that didn’t match up to their glory days as a band of brothers.

“It definitely wasn’t one conversation, it was many,” Nick said of their decision to reunite.”We started spending a lot of time together and we all kind of felt that there was a magic and there is a magic when we’re together that we missed. We felt like we wanted to feel that magic again, so we talked about it and after a few conversations and a bit of healing that needed to be done with us as family, we all came to the decision to do this again. We got in the studio and that magic that we spoke about, we felt it again. We’re on cloud nine at the moment.”

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit the SiriusXM studios on March 1, 2019 in New York City. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

According to Vanity Fair, the band initially split after a lot of creative clashes. Nick was the one to bring the idea of a break-up to the table, as he wanted to pursue his own projects that he had more creative control over. Joe admitted to feeling hurt and attending therapy after the split, and even spent a period of time not speaking to his brothers. It seems old wounds have since been healed, and Joe was Nick’s Best Man at his wedding to actress Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka joined Kevin’s wife, Danielle, and Joe’s fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, as the stars of the music video for their comeback single “Sucker.” Nick says their significant others were “excited” to be in the video.

It’ll be interesting to see the music the Jonas Brothers release now that they are all off the market. Nick married Priyanka last December, and Kevin has been married to Danielle since 2009. Joe and Sophie are set to get married this year, and Joe says they’re putting the finishing touches on their wedding plans. It seems that the women in their lives were a huge inspiration, as Joe says the brothers have recorded 30 or 40 new tracks for their comeback album.