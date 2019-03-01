Hailey Baldwin’s Latest Instagram Post Shows Hubby Justin Bieber May Have Competition For Her Heart

Hailey Baldwin posted a tongue-in-comment on Instagram which may lead her husband of less than one year, Justin Bieber, to believe he may have some competition for her heart.

The model was one of the thousands of social media users who commented on the reunion of the Jonas Brothers, who dropped a new single titled “Sucker” at midnight on February 28.

Us Weekly reported that Baldwin said on the Instagram site Comments by Celebs, “Wow 13-year-old me is very shook.”

Baldwin has been a JoBro fan for many years. She revealed in 2018 while as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that they were her favorite band when she was a teenager.

“I was visiting Saturday Night Live when my Uncle Alec Baldwin was appearing on the show and I introduced the Jonas Brothers,” she explained. “I was 13 and I was into it for sure.”

During her Tonight Show stint, Baldwin revealed that she and the brothers all went to the same middle school, but wouldn’t reveal which JoBro was her favorite. She said that it was a coincidence that she was able to introduce their performance on the show.

In an ironic twist, Baldwin ended up marrying a teen idol similar to her teen dream crushes. She wed Justin Bieber in September 2018 after becoming engaged in July of the same year after dating for one month.

Justin Bieber has sold over an estimated 140 million records, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. He began his career in 2008 after being discovered performing cover tunes on YouTube by his now-manager Scooter Braun and his skyrocketed shortly thereafter. He became a fixture on teen magazines and toured the world several times over before leaving the end of his “Purpose Tour” in 2017 with a handful of dates left due to “exhaustion.”

The Jonas Brothers have sold over 17 million records worldwide. They came to the public consciousness via an appearance on The Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. Nick Jonas was dating Miley Cyrus at the time. The brothers went on tour with Cyrus before venturing out as a headlining act, ushering in the likes of some famous female singers and songwriters as their opening acts including Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift. The brothers starred in two films for The Disney Channel including Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, as well as their own series, Jonas. They disbanded in 2013 to try their hand at solo careers.