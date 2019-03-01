Kehlani Hints She Is Giving Birth This Month

R&B singer Kehlani last year announced to fans via social media that she was pregnant. Today, she tweeted something that hinted she would be giving birth sometime this month.

“1st day of the month that will change my life.” the singer expressed to her 869,000 Twitter followers.

Fans were quick to assume it was because of her pregnancy and that she will be delivering the baby any day within March.

According to Essence, the father of her first child is her guitarist, and brother of comedian Jaboukie Young-White, Javaughn Young-White. She announced pregnancy via Instagram to her millions of followers in October and has been keeping her fans up to date ever since.

Kehlani debuted onto the music scene in 2014 with her mixtape, Cloud 19. A year later, she released her second mixtape, You Should Be Here which charted on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart at No. 37 and gave her, her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Her longly awaited debut album, Sweet Sexy Savage, was released in 2017 and charted in the top 3 in the U.S. and Canada while going top 40 in the U.K. The single from it, “Distraction” got nominated for “Best R&B Performance” at the Grammys the following year.

She has embarked on two headline tours so far since 2015 while also supporting Demi Lovato and Halsey in 2018 on their huge tours.

Kehlani was apart of the Suicide Squad soundtrack contributing to one song titled “Gangsta.” The song currently remains her highest charting single as the lead artist in the U.S. peaking at No. 41 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Her highest charting song as a featured artist is on Cardi B’s “Ring” which peaked at No. 28. Other artists Kehlani has collaborated with includes, G-Eazy, Charlie Puth, Zayn, Calvin Harris, Eminem, Hayley Kiyoko, and Nick Cannon.

Kehlani identifies herself as queer and pansexual.

“I’m queer. Not bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papa hello good morning. Does that answer your questions?,” she tweeted in 2018, which E! reported.

While busy being pregnant, Kehlani also dropped her third mixtape, While We Wait which consisted of nine new tracks. The lead single “Nights Like This” is a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign. So far, the single has peaked at No. 69 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, No. 30 in the U.K., and No. 27 in Ireland. The music video on her official YouTube page has been watched by over 13 million fans within a month. Other collaborations on the mixtape include 6lack, Musiq Soulchild, and Dom Kennedy.