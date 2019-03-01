‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says Briana DeJesus Is The ‘Realest She Knows’ While The Two Hang Out

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 doesn’t exactly get along with her castmates Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer. However, she and Briana DeJesus do seem to get along. Perhaps that is why she is currently in Florida visiting with Briana, reportedly while filming together for Teen Mom 2. On Thursday night, both girls confirmed they were hanging out by sharing photos to their Instagram accounts. In her post, Jenelle called Briana the “realest she knows.”

In the photo, Jenelle and Briana are smiling for the Instagram selfie while Jenelle writes, “Caught up on some things tonight. Realest I know…. #JustSaying.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle going to Florida to film for the show wasn’t a big secret. In fact, the meet-up reportedly took place so that Jenelle can have “some sort of storyline.” As fans of the show already know, Jenelle’s husband David is not allowed to film and if he shows up when his wife is filming, production needs to be shut down. This has left Jenelle with few options for filming this year. Most of Jenelle’s scenes have included her with her mother Barbara. On the most recent episode, fans noted that Jenelle’s storyline focused around her and her mother attending a yoga class.

Jenelle will reportedly be in Florida for three days of filming with Briana. It is unclear what the two will film about, but the scenes are set to air on the current season of Teen Mom 2.

Although Jenelle has been filming for the show for as long as Chelsea, Leah, and Kailyn, she doesn’t exactly have good relationships with those co-stars. Briana was added as a fifth cast member in 2017 and, so far, she and Jenelle have gotten along pretty well. Both girls even have something in common in that they have both feuded with another cast member, Kailyn Lowry.

Last year, Jenelle uploaded a video of herself to social media showing her setting a gift that Kailyn had sent to her on fire. Interestingly, that social media post was recently shown in a new trailer for Teen Mom 2, which was posted by the show’s official Twitter account.

Briana and Kailyn also feuded when Briana dated Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The relationship was aired on the show and things reached a tipping point between the two women when they were together for the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes Monday nights on MTV.