Three hours before he was due to perform, Scott pulled the plug on his show.

Kylie Jenner has been the center of an overwhelming amount of drama since the middle of February. Late on February 28, Kylie Jenner’s rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, canceled his Astroworld concert just three hours prior to the show. The move has caused many to wonder why Scott would scratch himself from his performance so close to the concert, since many of his fans that purchased tickets had little notice about his decision, angering many of them.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather…Can’t pull up without full rage,” Scott wrote on his social media page, according to TMZ.

Now, a recent report from TMZ claims that Scott’s been accused of cheating on Kylie, and that was his reason for calling off his concert. While Scott’s rep has denied all cheating accusations, it seems likely that Scott may have canceled his concert at the last minute to visit Kylie and try to smooth things over with his girlfriend.

Kylie may have found proof that Scott had been unfaithful to her, according to TMZ. While there is still a lack of clarity about what evidence Jenner discovered, it appears that Scott flew back to see Kylie and Stormi on Wednesday to surprise both of them. Later that evening, she supposedly found the cheating evidence, confronted Scott, and the two continued to argue on Thursday.

KUWK: Travis Scott Reportedly Cancels Concert After Kylie Jenner Accuses Him Of Cheating! https://t.co/2FGYfubYQi pic.twitter.com/JcAzIP7wEK — Celebrity News (@celebnewsnetwrk) March 1, 2019

At this point, it isn’t clear if Kylie still feels Scott cheated on her, or if she is so overwhelmed by the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson affair, she is anxious something happened between Woods and her boyfriend, Scott, as well. Towards the end of February, a media frenzy dropped into Kylie Jenner’s life because her best friend, Jordyn Woods, had been caught cheating with Kylie’s sister Khloe’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

However, Kylie’s fears do have some substance to them, since she lived in close quarters with Woods. Kylie not only collaborated with Woods on a few business ventures, but Woods also lived in Kylie’s guest house and often helped Kylie out with Stormi, Kylie’s daughter with Scott. So, considering Woods was around her daughter and her man often, it’s understandable to see why Kylie might be upset, according to Refinery 29.

Kylie has certainly had a rough week, and it’s unfortunate that she may be surrounded by another cheating scandal. While it’s possible that the claims about Scott could be exaggerated, it’s difficult to know the truth.