‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, February 28: Bill Asks ‘What About Us, Katie?’

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 28, states that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was forced to set things straight with her son Will (Finnegan George). Will was overjoyed because he mistakenly thought that his parents were back together again. Katie explained to him that she and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) were not together. Bill added that even though they were not a couple, they were still a family.

When Will left the room, Katie thanked Bill for really stepping up for their son. He told her that he really missed his family, especially his sons. Katie could not speak for his other sons but thought that Bill and Will had never been better.

Bill asked, “What about us Katie?”

She replied that the old Bill wasn’t all that bad.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) told Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) that they would be leaving Forrester Creations. Wyatt explained to his mother and stepfather that he had made a deal with Bill which included the resurrection of Spectra Fashions under the Spencer Publications umbrella.

Wyatt candidly admitted that his father was no Eric Forrester, despite trying to change his ways. Eric understood their reasons for leaving. Quinn opined that she hoped that Bill did not hurt him again. Sally thanked Eric for taking her on board and for everything he did for her. Eric admitted that he would miss both Wyatt and Sally at Forrester Creations.

Later, Wyatt and Sally discussed the meeting. Sally thought that Quinn had handled the news well. Wyatt said that if Bill lets them down, he should fear Quinn’s reaction. Sally told Wyatt that it was thanks to him that she had never been happier.

Liam (Scott Clifton) yelled, “No, no, no!” as Hope (Annika Noelle) took off her ring. She told him that Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) needed him more than she did. He reiterated that he can be a good father and husband at the same time. He said that they both would be there for the girls and that they would heal together. Liam put the ring back on her finger and they hugged.

When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) left the room, Hope apologized to Liam for taking off his ring. She explained that she just wanted to give the girls a full-time father. Hope took Phoebe when Steffy came back with her. She told the infant that she was so loved.