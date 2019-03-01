Jordyn Woods Hasn’t Apologized In A Convincing Way Yet, Source Says

The Kardashian-Jenner family feel Woods has yet to say sorry to Khloe in an authentic way.

Since the news broke that Jordyn Woods, a former close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, had an affair with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, the media has been set on fire with the scandal. While several reports have claimed that Woods has tried to apologize for her actions, other sources claim that Woods has yet to say sorry to Khloe in an authentic way.

However, regardless of whether or not Woods is able to make any apology seem convincing to Khloe and her family, Woods has still been cut out of the Kardashian-Jenner set. Not only is Woods not on speaking terms with the family, but she was also financially dependent on the family. Woods was Kylie Jenner’s best friend prior to the explosive cheating scandal becoming publicized. She partnered with Kylie on a makeup line, modeled for Khloe’s jeans, and lived at Kylie’s guest house. The Kardashian-Jenner clique have ended all of their financial ties with Woods since learning about her affair with Thompson.

Woods recently met up with Jada Pinkett Smith for an interview on Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk. The meeting took about an hour, and Smith and Woods talked about Woods’ side of the story, and also covered a few other topics.

Woods wanted to conduct the interview with Smith because she is close to the Smith family. She even calls Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband, “Uncle Will.” Woods is also close to Jada Pinkett Smith, and felt comfortable disclosing her story to somebody she felt would not judge her. However, the Kardashian-Jenner family appears to be upset by the fact that Woods spoke publicly to Jada Pinkett Smith first rather than coming to the family and telling them her side of the story, according to Celeb News Network. Specifically, the family thought she should directly apologize to Khloe, and talk to Khloe one-on-one.

Woods was actually taken aback by the media attention she has received since the cheating scandal. Initially, she thought the whole thing would end quickly, but that has not been the case. A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family states that the social media explosion that has been destroying Woods’ reputation is the reason why she wants to apologize to Khloe, as Khloe’s family sees it. The source also said that if there had been no social media explosion, the Kardashian-Jenner set wonders if Woods would have apologized at all, according to Celeb News Network.

On the other hand, a source close to Woods claims that she has been trying to apologize to both Khloe and Kylie since the news broke, and she hasn’t been receiving any responses.

“Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloé, Kylie and everyone else in the family to apologize,” says the source. “She wants to apologize and make everything right. She’s completely remorseful. She spent the whole night crying with her mom and sister,” a source said, according to People.

Meanwhile, to make matters worse for Khloe, on February 27, Tristan Thompson was seen out with another woman while in New York City, eating at a restaurant.