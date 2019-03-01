Danielle Staub To Marry Duke 10 Days After Divorce

Staub gets engaged for the 21st time.

It’s wedding bells again for Danielle Staub, who had her 21st engagement to businessman and Duke of Provence Oliver Maier. They are marrying after just 10 days of dating, Page Six reports.

An insider said that she and Maier will purchase their rings following a trip back from St. Barths on Friday. Former Real Housewives of New Jersey enemy Teresa Giudice will serve as witness to a justice of the peace ceremony on Monday. Staub will then have the same title as soon-to-be fellow duchesses Megan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Margaret Josephs, another RHONJ star and matron of honor in Staub’s May 2018 wedding to Marty Caffrey, tweeted that the post was “a very classy move. She’s sleeping with one of her best friends boyfriends she knows for one week true love for sure [sic]!”

Staub and Maier apparently knew each other for quite some time prior to dating, and share a mutual friend who happens to be Maier’s ex-girlfriend. Maier released a statement to Page Six concerning the situation.

“I ended my relationship with Gina because it was not working. My current relationship with Danielle did not have anything to do with that decision. I have no interest in a current or future relationship with Gina. Since our relationship ended she has been harassing me and my family, as well as trying to use this situation as an opportunity to get on the show and promote her boutique. She needs to stop this childish behavior, act like an adult and move on with her life.”

The reality star finalized a divorce from Marty Caffrey last week. Caffrey and Staub dated for two years before tying the knot in the Bahamas in May, and then announcing in August that they were splitting.

A source said that Staub was relieved to be free of the volatile relationship, and felt Caffrey was using her to get his “15 minutes of fame” following the public dissolution of their relationship.

As part of their deal, Staub has to repay all her debts to Caffrey. She also must buy the $2.15 million house they were living in together or move out by April. She also has to pay for the furniture.

Caffrey reportedly said he bears no ill will towards Staub and wishes her the best.

After the wedding, Staub and Maier plans to split their time between Maier’s home in New York and Paris.