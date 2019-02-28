Britney Spears Returning To The Studio After Taking Time Off To Help Father Amid Health Scare

Britney Spears is eyeing a return to the studio after taking some time off to help care for her ailing father.

It’s already been two months since Spears shocked fans by announcing that she would be canceling her upcoming Las Vegas residency so she could help take care of her father. A source close to Spears tells Us Weekly that Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, is doing a lot better and since he is, Britney is eager to get back to work.

“She has no regrets about postponing her Domination residency to spend time with him, but she is excited to get back to her career and doing what she loves most.”

The same insider says that prior to Jamie’s health crisis, Britney was already quietly working with executive producer Justin Tranter on her 10th studio album. Now she’s looking forward to getting her feet wet again and continue her work on the album.

“She is looking forward to getting back in the studio and releasing that once it’s complete. She feels very comfortable working with Justin and loves his work.”

Though she is eager to get back to the recording studio, it was a blessing in disguise for Britney to be able to take a little time off and regroup. As the source reiterates, Spears has been basically working nonstop for the past four years, especially with her popular “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency. Now, Britney’s family is stronger than ever and Spears is incredibly grateful to her fans for understanding why she needed to cancel “Domination.”

Back in January, The Inquisitr reported that Spears canceled the upcoming Las Vegas show after her dad was reported in ill health. The mother-of-two explained to her Instagram followers that her father was hospitalized a few months ago after his colon ruptured. Jamie nearly died from the illness, but luckily he made it out and is recovering. At the time, Britney told fans that her father still had a long road ahead of him with his health battles, and she felt it was best to be by his side at the time rather than perform her show.

And during the rough patch, Spears has been leaning on her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who has been incredibly great and supportive in getting Britney through things. A source close to the pair dished that Britney’s father’s most recent health issues have actually brought the couple closer together, and Britney is so grateful that she has Sam to lean on.

Hopefully, fans can expect Spears’ new album in the very near future.