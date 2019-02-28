Mia Farrow Posts Touching Tribute To Ex-Husband André Previn After His Death At Age 89

The actress raised six children with the Oscar-winning composer, including estranged daughter Soon-Yi.

Mia Farrow has posted a touching tribute to her ex-husband, legendary composer André Previn. The Oscar-winning German-American conductor passed away Thursday at his home in Manhattan, The New York Times reports. He was 89.

Previn and Farrow made headlines in the late 1960s for their alleged affair, one which purportedly took place shortly after her divorce from Frank Sinatra — and while Previn was still married to his second wife, songwriter Dory Langan. Previn and Farrow later welcomed twin sons Matthew and Sascha ahead of their 1970 wedding, before Previn’s divorce from Dory was final. Dory Langan Previn later wrote a revenge song, titled “Beware of Young Girls”, which was clearly a dig at Farrow and her ex-husband.

In 1974, Mia Farrow and André Previn welcomed another biological son named Fletcher. The couple also adopted Vietnamese infants Lark Song and Summer “Daisy,” and in 1978 they adopted daughter Soon-Yi from Korea. Mia Farrow and André Previn divorced in 1979, and Soon-Yi Previn went on to have an affair with — and later marry — Farrow’s longtime companion Woody Allen. André Previn later remarked of his adopted daughter, “She does not exist,” according to Deadline.

While their marriage ended in divorce, Mia Farrow remained on friendly terms with her second husband, André Previn. After the legendary composer’s death, Mia Farrow posted a touching tribute to him on social media. The Rosemary’s Baby star posted a throwback photo of her and André holding their twin sons in the early 1970s. She also posted a more recent photo in which she bid her longtime love farewell — until they meet again. You can see Mia Farrow’s poignant tribute to André Previn below.

See you in the Morning beloved Friend. May you rest in glorious symphonies pic.twitter.com/r546GFcsyV — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 28, 2019

Mia Farrow and André Previn’s wedding announcement was posted by The New York Times in September of 1970. The then-25-year-old actress and the then-41-year-old conductor were married at Rosslyn Hill Unitarian Church in the borough of Hampstead. Farrow’s sister, Steffi, was maid of honor at the wedding.

While he made many headlines for his marriage to Mia Farrow, André Previn was best known for his award-winning scores and musical arrangements for Gigi (1958), Porgy & Bess (1959), My Fair Lady (1964), and more. In 2010, Andre Previn was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mia Farrow later adopted nine more children. Farrow raised 15 children in all, many of them as a single mother, while André Previn went on to marry two more times. He would have two more children after his divorce from Mia Farrow.