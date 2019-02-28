‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Wants Another Baby, Reveals If She Would Have A Home Birth

Chelsea Houska of Teen Mom 2 and her husband Cole DeBoer recently welcomed a new baby into their family, but it looks like the happy couple is already thinking about baby number four! According to a new report from Us Weekly, Chelsea took to Instagram to answer some fans questions and she revealed whether or not she wants another baby and if she would consider a home birth!

A fan asked the mom of three if she and her husband want more kids to which she replied, “We do!”

Chelsea was also asked if she would consider a home birth.

“I don’t think I would do a home birth, but I would love to try a water birth at the hospital with my next.”

Chelsea gave birth to her daughter Layne on August 29 last year. That just happens to be Chelsea’s birthday as well! She also has son Watson who was born in January 2017. Her oldest daughter, Aubree, is 9-years-old.

A fan also asked Chelsea if Aubree likes to help with her siblings, and Chelsea revealed that Aubree is a “huge help” and also a “great big sister.”

Fans were introduced to Chelsea on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Chelsea found out that she was expecting a baby with her then-boyfriend Adam Lind. The couple didn’t stay together, though. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Chelsea explained that Adam’s other daughter, Aubree’s half-sister, had been adopted by her stepdad after Adam signed over his parental rights. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Chelsea and Cole opened up about the possibility of Cole adopting Aubree. Cole admitted he would adopt Aubree “right away,” but made it clear he would only do so if that is what Aubree wanted.

Chelsea didn’t reveal when she and Cole would like to have another baby, but they didn’t wait too long between having their son Watson and their daughter Layne.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Chelsea recently opened up about her “severe postpartum anxiety,” citing it as a reason why she doesn’t leave her kids very often, even though she has plenty of help from family.

“After giving birth, I personally go through a period of what I would say is pretty severe postpartum anxiety, (It was by far the worst after having Watson.) … For me, leaving them to go out just causes a lot of stress and anxiety.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on MTV Monday nights.