Ariana Grande And Big Sean Reunite And Cozy Up Outside LA Recording Studio, Sparking Dating Rumors

Are Ariana Grande and Big Sean back on?

Since her split with fiancé Pete Davidson, Grande has been keeping her love life on the down low. But, it appears as though she may have blown her cover last night after being spotted with one of her former flames — Big Sean. According to TMZ, the pair was photographed snuggling inside of Big Sean’s car outside of a recording studio in Los Angeles.

It’s reported that Grande entered the recording studio first and Sean showed up shortly after. The former couple was also accompanied by one of Grande’s dogs and the trio ended up leaving the studio together in Big Sean’s car. The 25-year-old attempted to shield her face with the dog but that didn’t stop the paparazzi from snapping a few photos.

As fans will recall, the pair dated for just about a year before calling it quits in 2015 and they haven’t been spotted together since. However, Sean did make the lyrics for Grande’s hit song, “Thank U, Next,” which she wrote about the ex boyfriends in her life.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match,” is the first line in the hit song.

And though it “wasn’t a match,” Sean also made another little camo in Grande’s “burn book” in the music video and she described the singer as “so cute, so sweet,” while adding that he “could still get it.”

After breaking up with Sean, Grande moved on to Mac Miller and then later to Pete Davidson. Of course, Grande infamously broke up with Pete following their whirlwind romance and joked that she didn’t want to date again for a year/ the rest of her life. On the other hand, Big Sean was most recently linked to Jhené Aiko but the pair have both scrubbed each other’s Instagram clean of any photos of each other.

It’s unclear where the couple drove off to and if they’re collaborating on new music but it definitely seems like the exes have potential to get back together again. Most recently, the pint-sized pop star made headlines after receiving backlash when she announced that she will return to Manchester, England for their annual Pride festival.

As the Inquisitr shared, this will be two years after May 2017 suicide bombing at her concert that left 22 people dead and countless others injured. After announcing that she would be part of the fest, fans on Twitter were angry that Grande, a straight woman, would be performing at the Pride fest. Additionally, some other fans were upset over the price of the tickets. Shortly after, Grande took to Twitter to defend herself

“I have nothing to do with ticket pricing — manchester pride sets those rates, and they’re mostly out of my control,” she tweeted. “I just wanna put on a show that makes my LGBTQ fans feel special and celebrated,” she shares. “That’s all I wanna do.”