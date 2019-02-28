Kate Middleton’s Harry Potter-Inspired Look Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

Do you think Kate's outfit looks like it came straight out of the wizarding world?

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has proved time and time again that she has an amazing fashion sense, and certainly did not disappoint with one of her most recent looks during her visit with husband Prince William to Northern Ireland. While Kate’s outfits are typically raved about on social media, People noted that the royal’s ensemble from her outing on Thursday morning gave some fans a reminder of the famous book series Harry Potter.

The Duchess looked as glamorous as ever when she visited the Northern Ireland town of Ballymena this morning in a gorgeous blue Mulberry belted coat-dress that featured a small cape that draped over her shoulders. Kate added a pair of royal blue suede heels and matching clutch to the look, and accessorized with a delicate pair of sapphire earrings. The mother-of-three also wore her brown tresses down and rocked a minimal makeup look for the day.

The Duchess’s outfit was gushed over for more than one reason, as many social media users were quick to point out the similarities it had to the look worn by Fleur Delacour and the rest of the ladies of Beauxbatons Academy, the French all-girls school in the Harry Potter books and film series.

“Kate Middleton serving Beauxbatons realness hun,” one twitter user wrote along with a side-by-side of the duchess in her blue coat and the Beauxbatons students from their first appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Another twitter user took note of the look and said that she was “here for it.”

The inspiration for her look today could date all the way back to 2013, when People noted that Kate, William and Prince Harry visited the Harry Potter studio tour near London.

The duchess — who was pregnant with the royal couple’s first child George at the time — waved around a wand during the tour and, along with William and Harry, learned a few “spell techniques” from tour guide Scott Heron.

William and Kate arrived in Northern Ireland earlier this week for a two-day tour that started off yesterday with a visit to Windsor Park Stadium, home of Linfield FC, where the royal couple laced up their sneakers and hit the field to play soccer with the young girls that participate in the Irish Football Association’s Rising Stars Program.

The Duke and Duchess then switched from athletic garb to evening wear when they headed out to Belfast’s Empire Music Hall for an event. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Kate and William took turns behind the bar last night pouring perfect pints of beer for themselves and some of the other attendees.