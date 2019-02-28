Wendy Williams Could Face Major Viewership Issues Upon Returning To Show, Fans Reportedly Issue ‘Ultimatum’

Wendy Williams is just days away from returning to The Wendy Williams Show and while many fans are thrilled about the famed talk show host’s return, surprisingly there are many others who are actually skeptical about it. In fact, many fans of Wendy’s show have taken to social media with an interesting ultimatum for her. With the concerns her fans have expressed, Wendy Williams could be facing the possibility of lackluster ratings amid her highly publicized return.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the hashtag “Where’s Wendy” is now circulating on social media. Now that guest hosts are no longer hosting The Wendy Williams Show, her viewers have been left with only reruns. Needless to say, many of her loyal fans are totally burnt out on reruns and have no reservations about voicing their frustrations. This month, Wendy Williams has made public appearances on Project Runway and Watch What Happens: Live.

Since the famed talk show host is making appearances, her fans are reportedly becoming a bit frustrated that she seems to be everywhere but on her own show. In fact, many of Wendy Williams’ fans even expressed disapproval of the guest hosts even though the episodes were new.

Now, fans are issuing an ultimatum: Return to the show permanently or they’ll begin boycotting.

Check out some of the tweets and social media posts about Wendy Williams.

@WendyWilliams I am boy cotting your show….Where are you lady….We are supposed to be your people and you just ghosted the world #whereswendy — Ashley Porter (@Ashley_Porter89) February 18, 2019

The latest news comes two months after Wendy Williams’ hiatus. Back in December, Wendy released a statement to her fans detailing the health complications she was facing. She admitted she’d been plagued with excruciating pain during that time. It’s no secret the talk show host battled drug addiction years ago so resorting to painkillers is an indication of how much pain she was enduring just to continue appearing on the show.

“I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgment of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina).”

Wendy Williams’ marriage has also been a big topic of discussion. Since Wendy’s “Hot Topics” segment of her show normally centers on gossip and the talk show host’s judgment of other relationships, she’s been harshly criticized for her husband’s alleged infidelity. However, she insists her marriage to Kevin Hunter is just fine. On Monday, March 4, Wendy Williams is set to return to daytime television for the first time this year.