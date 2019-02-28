Tristan Thompson Spotted On Date With Mystery Woman After Khloe Kardashian Split

Tristan Thompson may have moved on from baby mama Khloe Kardashian rather quickly. The NBA player was spotted in New York City on Wednesday night with a mystery woman.

According to TMZ, it looks like Tristan Thompson is dating again, and he’s not trying to hide it. Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend was seen in NYC this week with a leggy brunette.

The outlet reveals that Thompson arrived at Carbone with one of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and that the woman showed up about five minutes later. She waited outside until Tristan came out and got her. The two reportedly had dinner together where they allegedly sat at a table for hours.

During the night, Tristan posted an Instagram story showing off his pasta at the restaurant. In the background, a woman can be seen sitting directly across from Thompson and holding a glass of wine.

Following the date night, Tristan allegedly sprinted from the kitchen door of the establishment into a waiting Uber.

As many fans know, Thompson is newly single after he and Kardashian split last week. Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, marking the second cheating scandal for the basketball player in a year.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly kicked Tristan Thompson to the curb upon hearing the news and hasn’t looked back since. However, the pair do share a daughter together, True, who is set to celebrate her first birthday in a little over a month.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe has no plans to try to keep baby True from Tristan and wants the pair to have a healthy father-daughter relationship.

“Obviously she does not want anything to do with him right now, but, because he is True’s father, she will have no other choice than to be a part of his life for her entire life,” an insider told Radar Online.

“Khloe does not know how she is going to navigate this, because she already pretty much has custody of their daughter with the understanding that Tristan will come on the weekends. She realizes that her baby needs a father figure in her life,” the source added.

Although Kardashian has not officially addressed the Thompson second cheating scandal in the public, she did take to her Twitter account to thank her followers for all of their love, support, and kind words during the difficult time.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes in March.