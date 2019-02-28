‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: What Was That Symbol Painted in Red Paint?

Some fans speculate that the symbol is related to the Whisperers.

Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead are used to seeing the letter “A” appearing regularly in the series. It has popped up in Terminus and Alexandria as well as countless other locations. An “X” has also been seen carved into Daryl Dixon and Michonne recently. However, a new symbol has also appeared in the most recent episode of the hit zombie series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “Bounty”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 11, when the Kingdom was out on a supply run, some fans noted the appearance of a new symbol. Painted in red on the back of a sign, was what appeared to be a horizontal line perched on top if an inverted “V.”

Immediately, fans started asking what the symbol meant and how its meaning would be revealed in the upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead. Taking to social media, questions were asked. Not a lot was revealed about the symbol other than it looked ominous with its red paint. However, some fans who follow the comics believe this symbol is tied up with the new group called the Whisperers.

What Is the Meaning of the Red Symbol (Road Sign) on The Walking Dead? [PHOTO]https://t.co/0Bg5nzjcGP … pic.twitter.com/PsvcxvJF3v — Harley Thea (@Latestupdate4u) February 25, 2019

According to Cinema Blend, this symbol could indicate a headless body, something that is associated with the Whisperers in the comic book series on which AMC’s show is based.

In the comics, the Whisperers are known to decapitate people and — without revealing spoilers — this comes into play after the Whisperers meet up with the other communities. So, it seems possible that this symbol could be the representation of a decapitated person in stylized form. And, if this is the case, it looks like the Kingdom have just strolled through their territory, which could definitely mean danger for the community.

However, as Cinema Blend also points out, even though the symbol could represent the Whisperers, it actually doesn’t really fit in with their primitive ideology in The Walking Dead. After all, this group prefers to live among the undead and not maintain possession, so it seems strange that they would choose to paint these red symbols as a way to claim their territory.

Of course, fans will just have to continue watching The Walking Dead in order to find out more regarding these strange new symbols.

Season 9 of AMC's The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, March 3.