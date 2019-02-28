WWE Rumors: WWE Working On Match Options For Roman Reigns And John Cena At ‘WrestleMania 35’

Who will step in the ring with a couple of WWE's top names at 'Mania'?

There is still more than a month until WrestleMania 35, but that leaves a lot of time to build up a full card for the event. It’s not yet known who will be in most of the matches, but there are two names rumored to have a spot even though they haven’t been on WWE television too much over the last couple of months. Still, if Roman Reigns and John Cena are in positions to be on the biggest card of the year, the creative team will find spots for them.

Back in October, Roman Reigns revealed his leukemia battle was back and that he’d be stepping away from the ring for a while. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the “Big Dog” returned and as reported by The Inquisitr, WWE even teased another reunion for The Shield.

So, Reigns is back and it’s not yet known what kind of angle or program he will be involved in, but it’s hard to imagine that he won’t have a match at WrestleMania 35. His return comes more than a month out from the big pay-per-view which gives WWE plenty of time to build something up for him.

A number of fans have wondered if he’s in any kind of condition to wrestle, but a report from WrestleVotes states that WWE is already working on things for him.

Chatting with a source this AM regarding WrestleMania…WWE is now figuring out where to slot Roman Reigns on the card, with multiple options on the table. Along with Reigns, John Cena’s matchup is also still in discussion. Many different roads they can travel down. Lots in play. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 27, 2019

As you can see in the tweet, there are also plans being discussed for the return of John Cena and a match for him at WrestleMania 35.

Cena returned to WWE shortly after the new year and appeared on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live for a few weeks. The official website of WWE reported in late January that he had suffered an “injury” and would be replaced in the Royal Rumble by Braun Strowman.

In reality, Cena was written off of WWE television as he was scheduled to go film another movie beginning at the end of January. He may be done with the shoot by now or wrapping it up soon, and that means his return to Raw or SmackDown or both could happen very soon.

Fans will remember last year that Cena was squashed by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 and that match hardly had any build-up at all. It’s not like WWE would need a lot of time to organize something for him.

Roman Reigns’ return on Monday Night Raw was huge for WWE and the fans as they were thrilled to know he is well enough to wrestle again. Coming back at this time gives him ample opportunity to begin a program and have a match on the grandest stage of them all — WrestleMania 35.