Kris Jenner Has ‘Nuclear Meltdown’ Over Jordyn Woods’ ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview According To ‘Radar’

The claws are out!

Momager Kris Jenner is reportedly freaking out that blacklisted model Jordyn Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk. Woods took to her Instagram live story yesterday to reveal that she would be chatting with her family friends, the Smiths, to tell her version of the events that went down with Tristan Thompson.

Once the Kardashian matriarch caught wind of Woods’ upcoming appearance on the show, she totally lost it. A source tells Radar Online that Kris called Jordyn to confront her about the interview and asked the 21-year-old what she was planning on talking about.

Jordyn told Kris that she was going to discuss her side of the story and dropped the conversation there, saying “what’s done is done.” The source also reports that Jenner tried her best to reach out to Jada to chat with her about the interview that is scheduled to air this coming Friday but Jada never returned her calls.

“Kris is having a nuclear meltdown over all of it,” the source dished.

As fans of Woods know, she is good friends with Will Smith and his family as her late father used to work with the actor. In fact, it was Will’s son, Jaden Smith, who introduced Jordyn to her former BFF Kylie Jenner. The girls were friends since 8th grade but since Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, she and Kylie have been on the outs.

And while Kris is going after Jordyn for her interview, her daughter Kim Kardashian is making sure that the model never gets back in the family’s inner circle after what she did. Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants nothing to do with Woods and she also doesn’t want her family hanging around her anymore, either.

“Kim is adamant about cutting her out. The whole family wants nothing to do with Jordyn.”

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe have all unfollowed Woods on Instagram and made a few cryptic comments about the cheating scandal. But while most of the world is sticking up for Khloe Kardashian, who has now been cheated on two times, actress Lena Dunham did come to the defense of Woods on Twitter.

As the Inquisitr reported, Dunham sent out a tweet last night to remind her followers that Jordyn is only 21-years-old and at an age where she is bound to make mistakes.

“Can you imagine if who you’d made out with when you were 21 had massive public shaming consequences,” she asked her followers before explaining a similar situation that she got herself into at the very same age.

“I stayed in bed for days feeling hot shame. That was enough of a consequence! Nobody slashed prices on my eyeliner brand or whatever,” Dunham confessed.

Jordyn’s highly-anticipated Red Table Talk interview is scheduled to air this coming Friday on Facebook.