Tyler Baltierra Gushes, Calls Catelynn Lowell An ‘Amazing Mother’ As Catelynn Bonds With Baby Vaeda

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their new daughter into the world almost one week ago. While the couple has been relatively silent on social media since the arrival of their baby girl, according to a new report from Us Weekly, Catelynn is bonding with their daughter — and Tyler is gushing over his wife being an “amazing mother.”

According to the report, Catelynn shared a photo to Instagram in which she revealed, “breast-feeding is the best feeling in the world,” adding in the caption, “It’s such an amazing bonding experience. Love our little munchker butt.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s third child on February 21. Although the couple had talked about naming their daughter Tezlee, it looks like they rethought the name. Initially, they wanted to keep “Lee” in the name, since their daughter Novalee has the same portion in her name. However, they revealed that they named their new daughter Vaeda Luma. While it doesn’t have “Lee” in it, it is a lovely name. At birth, their daughter was 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

According to Us Weekly, Tyler gushed over his wife and new daughter in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“You’re just amazing Babe. Watching you carry, nurture, feed & love Vaeda the way you do brings more than tears of joy for this doting father. It brings such an immense deep profound peace that I can’t really describe with words … but I know how it feels & it feels like euphoric love in the most purest [sic] way. I love you so much & you’re such an amazing mother!”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to the world on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, viewers watched as the young couple struggled with whether or not to try and raise their baby — knowing they weren’t prepared — or placing her for adoption. In the end, they chose adoption for their oldest daughter.

They continued sharing their story on Teen Mom OG — and on New Years Day in 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Novalee. Catelynn and Tyler married later that year, after having been together for several years.

In September of 2018, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler were expecting their third child together. Catelynn revealed that they hadn’t planned on having another baby at the time, explaining that they had been using protection and that the pregnancy was a shock. Despite the unexpectedness of the pregnancy, the couple was excited to welcome another baby into their family, and were open about the pregnancy on their social media accounts.

While Tyler has shared one photo of Vaeda on his Instagram page, fans are anxiously waiting to see more photos of her.