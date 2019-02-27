The ‘OA’ Season 2 Trailer Has Dropped, And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Warning: Spoilers for the Netflix series The OA can be found below.

Season 1 of Netflix’s The OA was a mind-bending drama like nothing ever seen before, and had fans of the series on the edge of their seats the entire time. The binge-worthy, eight-part series premiered in 2016, and since then, fans have been clawing for information on Season 2 and when it would drop.

This week, the official Instagram account for the series began deleting photos from the previous season and started uploading new pictures, short clips, and stills from the new season, causing fans to go wild for the updates. Searching for clues in the posts here and there, eagle-eyed fans surmised that Season 2 would be coming sometime in the next month, and with the trailer and official airdate dropping today, as confirmed in this Instagram post, the wait is finally over.

Season 1 followed the character Prairie, also called OA, as it was slowly revealed that the titular woman was unlike any other, boasting of unique powers as well as the ability to jump through time and different dimensions. She teamed up with a band of local teenagers and a teacher from a nearby high school to help her jump dimensions to save the life of her former love, Homer. Played by Brit Marling, who also wrote and developed the series, the OA is a fascinating character who has powers that stretch the limits of both time and space.

Throughout the series, which slowly builds to its insane cliffhanger, the OA tells the story of her kidnapping, death and resuscitation, and her time in captivity – while introducing the audience to her friends both old and new. The series took the time to slowly develop the characters and the plot, and had fans on the edge grappling for more as each episode went on.

In the trailer for the highly anticipated second season, we see the OA waking up in a hospital room and when she is asked what year it is by a nurse, she says that it’s 2016. When the nurse asks who the current president is, the OA responds with “Barack Obama,” and the nurse seems confused as to who that is.

It’s revealed that Prairie/the OA was able to jump into a different dimension, and in this one, she’s a Russian heiress who is once again captured by Hap, played by Jason Isaacs, who held her and those like her in captivity in the previous season. She teams up with private detective Karim Washington, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, to find a missing teenager whom he believes is suffering a similar fate as Prairie, and the drama and action begin to unfold.

On the official Instagram account of the series, fans went wild for the bits being shared and expressed their excitement over the trailer and stills that promise an action-packed second season of the well-received show.

The second season of The OA will premiere on Netflix on March 22.