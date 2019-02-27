‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Posts New Video Of Husband: Are They Back Together?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have been keeping fans guessing about their relationship status after a reported brief split around Valentine’s Day. However, according to a new report from InTouch Weekly, the couple appear to be back together after Jenelle posted a new video to her social media account.

The video posted by the reality show star shows her sitting inside a car and her husband standing outside the gate. She wrote that he was “supposed to be opening the gate,” but David appears to be distracted by his phone. Still, this video shows that the couple is together.

The video comes after Jenelle changed her Facebook relationship status to “separated” and shared a photo of herself with the caption “Single AF.” Jenelle wasn’t the only one to spark separation rumors, though. David reportedly changed his relationship status to “single,” leaving some to suspect that the couple had gone their separate ways.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke out on Instagram when a fan asked her if she was still “single af.”

Jenelle replied, “I’m not entitled to tell anyone anything about my relationship.”

Some wondered if Jenelle was staying quiet because the reported split had been filmed for Teen Mom 2. However, she revealed that cameras weren’t filming during that time. Because of that, she said she would share “what she wants” and “when she wants.”

Jenelle doesn’t seem to want to share too much about her marriage at this time, but she and David appear to be back together.

Fans were introduced to Jenelle on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out that she was expecting a baby with her then boyfriend Andrew Lewis. Lewis didn’t stick around, though, and Jenelle’s mother Barbara ended up getting custody of Jenelle’s son. On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has had to deal with Lewis reaching out to her about being in his son’s life. However, both Jenelle and her mother were apprehensive to let that happen since he had not seen his son for years.

Jenelle has been sharing her life on the hit reality show for years and, in that time, she has also given birth to another son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. The couple dated for a while before calling it quits. Jenelle then moved on with David who she married in September 2017. The couple has a daughter together.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.