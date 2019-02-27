Watch Blake Shelton Get Accused Of Not Knowing A Gwen Stefani Song On ‘The Voice’

Did Blake really not know he was listening to a Gwen song?

It seems as though Blake Shelton may want to brush up on girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s discography, at least that’s according to Kelly Clarkson. As reported by Country Living this week, the country star was accused of not recognizing his girlfriend of more than three years’ song after one contestant performed her 2004 hit “Cool” during the blind audition rounds.

It appeared as though Blake may potentially have been a little confused when contestant LiLi Joy put her own spin on Gwen’s track from 15 years ago, which prompted fellow coach Kelly to make sure he was well aware that he was listening to a cover of his girlfriend’s song.

The moment went down during the Season 16 Blind Auditions as LiLi stripped back the song to perform it with just a guitar, making it sound pretty different than the original.

Shelton was then the first of the coaches to press his button and turn his chair after he could be heard saying, “I have to.”

However, Clarkson wasn’t convinced that he actually knew the track.

“You know this is Gwen, right? This is Gwen Stefani’s song,” Kelly told Blake, unconvinced that he actually knew what he was listening to.

Blake then replied by claiming that he did, in fact, know “Cool” was by his girlfriend by replying, “Are you serious right now? I know!”

However, despite his denial, a number of viewers weren’t actually so convinced he really recognized the song.

Many The Voice fans took to social media after seeing LiLi Joy’s audition to claim that Blake appeared to be pretending he knew what he was listening to after Kelly propositioned him.

Shelton also joked about the incident on Twitter.

“Thanks again to [Kelly Clarkson] for reminding me who [Gwen Stefani] is…,” the country star sarcastically tweeted during The Voice Season 16 premiere, joking that Kelly “keeps me so young and hip.”

“I’d really be lost without her… #VoicePremiere,” he then added.

But while fans may never know if Shelton really did recognize Stefani’s song before his fellow coach gave him the heads up, there’s no doubting that the couple are certainly not afraid to show off their love for one another publicly.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the duo showed off their love for one another on Valentine’s Day as both gushed over one another on social media.

Blake took to social media to reveal the very sweet treat she got from her man for the most romantic day of the year, while Gwen shared a number of sweet photos of the “God Gave Me You” singer to her Instagram account in celebration of their love.

The Voice Season 16 airs on NBC.