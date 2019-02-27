‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Does Medium Reading With Kim & Khloe Kardashian

Fans of the Long IslandMedium, Theresa Caputo, knew that the reality star was up to something exciting today when she shared a video of herself getting glammed-up to her Instagram story. A few hours later and all was revealed, Caputo did a sit-down, medium reading with both Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who were both as star struck with Caputo as she was with them.

Caputo shared the exciting update with her fans on Instagram, posing for a shot with Kim. She revealed that she was truly honored that Kardashian trusted her to channel her loved ones, and that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet was one of the sweetest, most genuine people she had ever met.

Both Kardashian and Caputo wore all white for the meeting. Kardashian wore a tight sports bra with loose fitting pants, and rocked a trendy high ponytail to tie the lounge-worthy look together. Caputo wore a white jumpsuit with a cheetah print design on the front, and wore her hair in her signature, Jersey girl, high poof.

While getting prepped for the big day, Caputo and her team excitedly hopped on Instagram live, as the medium joked about how “high maintenance” she was — getting her hair and makeup done while being fed strawberries from an off-camera assistant. The short clip was high energy, and although she was cracking jokes about her pampering, the video showed Caputo’s laid back, down-to-earth side.

Kardashian also shared some behind the scene shots of their meeting, and her sister, Khloe, jumped in the video. Khloe did a quick in and out of the frame, and she wore an oversized hoodie and her platinum locks in a straight bob. The entire vibe seemed really relaxed and informal, and everyone looked calm and happy after finishing the reading.

“You guys, today is probably one of the best days of my life,” Kardashian started, as she panned around her Calabasas living room, “and I have to tell you why. Guess who’s at my house, and I did a reading with?” Both Kim and Khloe then joined Caputo for a group hug, and Caputo joked that her daughter, the newly engaged Victoria, was going to be beside herself, as she is a huge fan of the Kardashian clan.

Though the trio didn’t discuss further what the medium reading entailed, the sit-down occurred just four days after what would have been their father Robert Kardashian’s 75th birthday. And with the deep, devastating drama surrounding the family with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, allegedly having an affair with Khloe’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — it’s likely the women were looking for some guidance from above during this difficult time.