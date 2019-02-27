NBA Rumors: After Hiring LeBron’s Agent, Draymond Green Expected To Leave Warriors In 2020, Per Sam Amick

Draymond Green is an integral part of the Golden State Warriors’ success in the last four years, helping them return to the NBA Finals and win three NBA championship titles. Despite the improvements made by several title contenders, the Warriors remain as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2018-19 NBA season. However, Green’s recent actions made some people question whether he intends to spend the rest of his NBA career in Golden State or not.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Draymond Green is close to hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his new basketball representation. Knowing what happened between Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, Sam Amick of The Athletic said on Reiter Than You that Green’s future with the Warriors could be in danger now that Paul is his agent.

“We got to learn from the AD situation,” Amick said, according to CBS Sports Radio. “Anthony Davis went out and got Rich, and everybody said, ‘Well, that probably is not a good sign for the Pelicans,’ and sure enough, it wasn’t.”

When the 2018-19 NBA season is over, Draymond Green and the Warriors are expected to enter a negotiation regarding a contract extension. If Green won’t get the type of contract he wants from the Warriors, the All-Star power forward could choose to test the free agency waters in the summer of 2020.

“He’s going to be a free agent in 2020 in a very weak free agency class,” Amick said. “So even if there were no issues with your current team, it would behoove you to get as much kind of juice in your corner as possible and take advantage of that market.”

Draymond Green has undeniably made a huge contribution in building a dynasty in the Golden State, but it remains a big question mark if giving him a max contract is a wise move for the Warriors. Green will be 30-years-old by the time he becomes an unrestricted free agent, and most superstars who reach that age showed a massive decline with their performance as they grow old. It’s also worth noting that before Green’s free agency, the Warriors will first need to prioritize re-signing Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, who are both expected to demand a max contract next summer.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has already expressed his willingness to spend a huge amount of money just to bring Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson back next summer, but Golden State could have a different approach regarding Draymond Green’s free agency. Instead of giving Green a max contract, the Warriors could find a younger and cheaper replacement in the free agency or trade market.

If Draymond Green leaves the Warriors, there are speculations that he could join with the Los Angeles Lakers, where Rich Paul’s biggest client, LeBron James, currently plays.