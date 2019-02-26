Kardashian Family Angry At Jordyn Woods For Giving Interview About Cheating Scandal Per ‘Radar’

Jordyn Woods is definitely on the Kardashian’s naughty list.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Woods is set to make an appearance on Jada Pinkett’s hit Facebook show Red Table Talk. In the 20 second long clip posted to her Instagram Live, Woods teases the appearance, first getting filmed from her backside as she wears a skintight black dress and her hair in a high ponytail. The 21-year-old walks towards the Red Table Talk set as TV screens and lighting can be seen all around the table. The video ends with Woods taking a seat at the red table and looking seriously into the camera.

According to Radar Online, the Kardashian klan is not too happy with Woods over her appearance on the show. Once the famous family caught wind that Jordyn would in fact break her silence and talk with Smith, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, they freaked out and had no idea that Woods would actual talk about the scandal, especially not so soon.

“The family was blindsided by this and Kris is in panic mode,” the insider dished. “No one expected Jordyn to have the gall to stand up against them.”

The same source goes on to share that Woods believes that the Kardashians are “pushing the scam for ratings,” and she is still maintaining her innocence in the matter.

“Jordyn has insisted that she did NOT hook up with Tristan. She has said she wasn’t drunk and that nothing happened with them. She thinks that Kris Jenner and the Kardashians are using her to get rid of Tristan and that this is a scam for ratings.”

Currently, since Kylie is still following her former BFF on Instagram, Jordyn thinks that everything will be okay between the two despite the fact that she has moved out of Jenner’s Hidden Hills home where she had lived in Kylie’s guest house.

Furthermore, the Inquisitr also shared that Woods has been removed from the Kardashian family businesses that she was once a part of. The 21-year-old used to have her own page on Khloe Kardashian’s Good American website but since the cheating scandal, Khloe has scrubbed the site of all photos of Jordyn and has also taken down her page.

Kylie has also discounted her lip kit called “Jordy” and will not be restocking her now sold-out collab with Woods. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe have all stopped following Jordyn on social media but Kylie and Kendall have yet to click the “unfollow” button.

The drama is expected to play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres in March.