Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Endless Pins In Sheer Tulle Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Olivia Culpo is taking Paris by storm. The stunning 26-year-old model jetted to the French capital to pop by the Dior Addict Stellar Shine party on Monday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former Miss Universe looked every inch the siren as she turned heads in a see-through pink Dior gown that left very little to the imagination.

On Tuesday afternoon, the gorgeous model continued to dazzle Parisian paparazzi after stepping out to attend the Dior Autumn-Winter 2019 presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The American supermodel was the epitome of elegance as she donned a very sophisticated Dior black dress, one which she paired with a bejeweled black Dior handbag.

Olivia made a spectacular entrance at the Musée Rodin event in a dramatic-looking layered frock, artistically put together from a long-sleeved black minidress and a flowing layer of sheer black tulle draped on top of it. The show-stopping attire boasted lavish embellishments, as well as a classy gothic vibe. This aesthetic was highlighted by the high neck of the dress and the ankle-length tulle skirt, which gave the remarkable frock a gown-like effect.

The eye-popping dress also featured a sparkling gold border in an intricate decorative pattern that ran the entire length of the tulle layer, starting from the neck and going all the way down to the ankles. The same decorations — which perfectly matched the ones on Olivia’s Dior handbag — adorned the sheer sleeves of the tulle dress.

Meanwhile, the see-through frock put Olivia’s endless pins on full display, giving an ample view of her incredibly toned thighs. To better flaunt her long, lean legs, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum slipped into a pair of thigh-high black boots.

The I Feel Pretty actress looked ravishing in her beautifully ornate black dress, and she stopped to pose for a number of glamorous photos. These were later published by The Daily Mail.

Before heading out to the Dior show, Olivia modeled the sensational outfit in a snapshot of her own, one which she posted to Instagram earlier today. In the photo, the model spread her legs to showcase her heart-stopping black boots as she clutched her Dior handbag and gave a coquettish smile to the camera.

For her latest public appearance, Olivia styled her brown tresses into a chic bob parted to the side. The model accentuated her naturally beautiful features with simple, understated makeup — consisting of a shimmering earth-toned eyeshadow and a sheer lip gloss.

The American beauty accessorized her incredible black dress with a black belt emblazoned with golden CD initials, and a heavy gold chain necklace that perfectly complimented the gold details of her attire.

Olivia’s social media snap received a lot of attention from her 3.7 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 41,000 likes within two hours of having been posted. In addition, close to 280 fans took the time to comment on the photo, piling on the praises for her stunning outfit and fabulous hairstyle.

“Perfection,” wrote one of Olivia’s adoring fans, following their assessment of her glamorous gothic look with a string of black heart emojis.

“This all black Dior look is amazing,” commented another one of her Instagram followers, while another person quipped, “Not only do I love her clothes — I want my next haircut to be this short.”