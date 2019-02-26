Gabrielle Union Shares Photo Of Pixie Haircut In Latest Instagram Post

Gabrielle Union posted a photo of her rocking her new haircut on Instagram Tuesday.

The Being Mary Jane star shared a photo of herself with her L.A’s Finest co-star Jessica Alba, as well as with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. In the photo, the quartet is all smiles as they sit on a flight of stairs. Union wore a red Valentino gown to the event, completing the look with subtle makeup and light accessories. The photo was shared with Union’s 12.2 million followers, and received more than 27,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“You & @chrissyteigen are my besties in my mind… imagine all the Girls Nights out & the wine we gonna have,” one commenter wrote, followed by heart emojis.

“That looks like the coolest table at the cafeteria-except they will actually let you sit,” another fan quipped.

The Oscar after party was Union’s first appearance with her new hairdo, which is the shortest style the star has worn. According to Refinery29, the haircut was created by hairstylist Larry Sims. While Union has worn short hair in the past, particularly short bob cuts, the decision to opt for a cut above her neck is dramatic for the actress. Union teased the cut on her Instagram page, changing from an ear-length bob to her new cut. The Bring It On star joined Charlize Theron, Emilia Clarke, and Irina Shayk on the long list of Hollywood starlets who chose Sunday’s ceremony to debut bold and daring looks.

Union and Alba’s friendship has seemingly blossomed since the two began filming L.A.’s Finest. In the Bad Boys spinoff, Union reprises her role as Sydney Burnett, a hard-charging special agent. In the series, Burnett relocates from Miami to Los Angeles where she teams up with Nancy McKenna, played by Alba. Since shooting, the two have been almost inseparable, and share videos of them dancing and feeding each other food on social media. Alba — who took a hiatus from acting to focus on her children with husband Cash Warren — told Entertainment Weekly in December of 2018 that knowing Union would be a part of the series was what inspired her to take on the role.

“Ninety percent of why I decided to sign onto this show is Gabrielle Union,” Alba said. “I just felt like it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Union also announced she will join the judges panel for America’s Got Talent this summer. There, she will join Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, and Simon Cowell. L.A.’s Finest premieres on May 13.