Jordyn Woods Still Follows Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner On Instagram

Despite the drama surrounding the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson-Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal, Kylie Jenner is still following her former BFF on Instagram. What’s even more shocking is that the social media love is reportedly being returned as Jordyn continues to follow Kylie and sister Khloe as well.

While it could just be that neither has taken the time to update their accounts, Kylie unfollowed Tristan after it was revealed that he cheated on her sister. This begs the question of why the makeup mogul and the model appear to be so hesitant to let each other go in the digital world.

It could be that they are just having a hard time ending a relationship that has lasted close to a decade. The pair have lived together, snapped selfies in matching outfits together, and Jordyn is even helping raise little Stormi. It seems that Kylie isn’t willing to toss all that out until she is sure.

But following each other on social media could also add fuel to the rumors that the entire cheating scandal is just a way to boost Keeping Up with the Kardashian ratings. Fans point to the fact that Jordyn appeared on Kylie’s Snapchat story nearly a day after the scandal broke. Before unfollowing her, Khloe posted a glowing comment on an image on Jordyn’s Instagram account. Add that to the fact that the latest season of the show is gearing up to hit TV screens, and many fans are left wondering if the scandal is the real deal or a publicity stunt.

So far, Kylie has remained mum on the whole situation. While Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s compound, the youngest of the Kardashian has clan tried to remain neutral as the story unfolds, according to Entertainment Tonight,

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” the source adds. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

E! News reports that Kylie is torn on what to do given the situation.

“She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was,” a source said.

Still, she hasn’t been entirely opaque about her feelings. Kylie slashed prices on Jordyn’s lip kit in a subtle shade against her friend. The rest of the Kardashian family has made no secret of the fact that they are not cool with Jordyn. They seem to have cut her entirely out of their business ventures, as The Inquisitr reported.

Meanwhile, sisters Kim and Kourtney both unfollowed Tristan, and Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney all unfollowed Jordyn. Khloe, on the other hand, still follows Tristan.