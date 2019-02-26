Cara Delevingne Has Spent Over $25,000 On Postmate Deliveries

Supermodel Cara Delevingne has a serious spending habit with the Postmates delivery service. In just a few short years, the 26-year-old has racked up over $25,000 in charges for 428 orders. Her go-to meal? Sushi.

The actress’s spending habits were revealed on the celebrity spotlight Postmates series The Receipt, which details the order history of the service’s most famous customers. Delevingne’s Postmates habit started in 2014 with her first order, which was a bottle of Jack Daniels on Halloween night.

Since then, she has had 1,038 orders from 234 stores delivered, including tons of yogurt from places like Pink Dot, Go Greek Yogurt, and Pinkberry. She also gets a lot of Domino’s, Shake Shack, and Taco Bell. Unsurprisingly, ice cream is her top category, but the “To-Go Lite” omakase from SUGARFISH is her number one meal. She even ordered it delivered on Valentine’s Day.

It isn’t just food that the model likes to order. Sephora hits her top 10 places as well. She has ordered brow gel, tinted moisturizer, blush, and a beauty blender from the retailer. She also had a smart scale, Apple AirPods, and two dozen roses delivered. Not all at the same time.

The most unusual purchase might be the time she ordered a bunch of nails and a hammer from Target. The most expensive? A Dyson vacuum that rang in at over $300.

It’s not surprising that the multi-hyphenate relies on delivery with her busy career modeling and acting. Besides working it on the catwalk for the various fashion weeks going on right now, she has also been recording a song as she launches her music career.

Delevingne starred in reggae-jungle DJ Shy FX’s latest music video for “Rudeboy Lovesong.” While she did backup vocals on Will Heard’s “Sonnentanz (Sun don’t shine),” this is the first high-profile singing gig that she has taken part in. Of course, she doesn’t just sing in the track. She also appears in the dystopian video in a flowing bridal dress and a pair of dungarees as she tries to escape the world she finds herself in.

“It’s been incredible collaborating with Sweetie and Cara on this record. The goal was to create something unpredictable and nonobvious which is a persistent theme on [the upcoming project] SoundTape,” Shy FX told Highsnobiety. Doing a video with a dystopian feel also fits that theme and was something I’ve wanted to do for a while. Big up Felix Brady the director who really delivered for us.”

You can nab the album Raggamuffin SoundTape on March 15 if you want to hear her vocals.