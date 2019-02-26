‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, February 25: Liam Confides In Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, February 25 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who just negotiated a deal with his father. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) told his son that he was happy to have him back. Bill wondered what they would call the fashion house that Sally would be a part of. Wyatt agreed that he was pleased to be back and that his father was putting his family first again.

At the Logan estate cabin, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) insisted that Liam (Scott Clifton) should be with girls. He told her that the babies were fine and that he was committed to her. He tried to reassure her that they would get through this together, per She Knows Soaps. He also told his wife that he would not allow her to push him away.

At Forrester Creations, Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) talked about her relationship with Wyatt. He also told Sally that he would speak to Hope about Sally being considered for the position of the head designer of the Hope For The Future line now that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) had left. Sally told him that she would like to advance her career at Forrester Creations.

Eric then left to visit Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She told her grandfather that she wishes that her grandmother was alive to see her great-granddaughters. Eric opined that Steffy had the same fierce, protective gleam in her eye as when she looked at her children. Steffy told Eric that she believed Hope’s maternal instincts are leading her to make unhealthy choices. She said that Hope wanted Liam to spend more time with Phoebe.

After Eric left, Hope arrived at the cliff house. She told Steffy that everything changed and that Steffy needed Liam to help with the girls. She said that she knows that Liam and Steffy still loved each other and that he needed to be with her and the babies.

Wyatt told Sally that his father had agreed to his terms and conditions. Bill had agreed to resurrect Sally’s fashion house. Sally was thrilled but asked Wyatt if Bill did not resent being forced into this decision, per Soap Central. Wyatt explained that Bill realized how much his son cared about Sally. He said that they would still need to iron out the finer details with his father.

Liam dropped in at Spencer Publications. He was looking for Wyatt. Bill questioned Liam about Sally and Wyatt’s connection. Liam told his father that he thought Sally was great for Wyatt and that she made him really happy. Bill told Liam that he could see that he had something on his mind. Liam confided in Bill and told him that Hope wanted him to be with Steffy.