Lady Gaga Opens Up About Her Oscars Performance With Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stole the show at Sunday night’s Oscars, and fans are still talking about their steamy rendition of “Shallow,” which rocked the house and had people feeling some type of way about what they watched the performers do on stage together.

On Monday night, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and Bradley Cooper from their Oscars performance and opened up about what it felt like to be on stage with her A Star is Born co-star and director for the special night.

In the photo, Gaga and Cooper are both sitting at the piano and snuggled in close together. The actor has his arm wrapped around the singer’s waist as she pulls him in tight and places her hands over his.

In the caption of the photo, Gaga stated, “Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius.”

As many fans already know, the intimate performance sparked a ton of rumors that Gaga and Cooper may be seeing each other in secret, or even have romantic feelings towards one another, which would be scandalous since Bradley is currently dating model, Irina Shayk, and the two share a daughter together.

Shayk sat in the middle of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the awards show on Sunday and was seen clapping, hugging, and kissing both Cooper and Gaga during the night’s festivities. However, following the pair’s intense performance, fans began to speak out about Irina having to watch the couple’s chemistry on stage together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following the Oscars on Sunday night, Gaga and Cooper attended the same afterparty. Upon arriving at the bash, Gaga allegedly made a “beeline” for her co-star, where the two were seen getting touchy as they allegedly hugged, leaned in close to one another, and talked in each other’s ears for “almost two hours,” per The Daily Mail.

Back in August, before A Star is Born was released in theaters, The Inquisitr revealed that Bradley made headlines for revealing to fans that he had fallen in love with Gaga on the set of the film.

Cooper revealed that he and the singer had an instant connection from the time that they met, and that while they were filming the movie had “fell in love with her face and eyes,” according to Us Weekly.

Although Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper seemingly love to gush over one another, they have yet to speak out on the massive amount of romance rumors currently circulating on the internet, and likely won’t.