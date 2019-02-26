WWE News: Major Return And Huge Heel Turn On ‘Monday Night Raw’ Sets Up Big ‘WrestleMania 35’ Match

It seems as if one of the main matches at 'WrestleMania 35' is on again.

This week’s Monday Night Raw was scheduled to conclude with a big birthday celebration for Ric Flair, but it turned into a huge return and a major heel turn. The entire locker room and numerous legends were around the ring and awaiting the “Nature Boy” to head down, but he didn’t come out. As the camera cut backstage, it showed that Batista was back in WWE and he was delivering a strong message to Triple H.

It looks like he still wants that match with his former stablemate in Evolution, and it appears as if Batista is willing to do anything to get it.

The birthday celebration was scheduled as the final segment on Monday Night Raw with balloons and streamers and legends such as Ricky Steamboat and Sting. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Triple H stood in the ring with Shawn Michaels and Stephanie McMahon to await the arrival of the “Nature Boy,” but it never happened.

Once the camera finally cut backstage, Batista was shown pulling a cameraman over to Flair’s locker room as he barged in. Batista beat down Flair and dragged him out into the hallway for the entire WWE Universe and everyone else to see.

That is when Triple H exited the ring and ran backstage to check on his friend and see what exactly was going on.

As many fans may remember, last year on SmackDown 1000, Evolution had a little mini-reunion which was fun for everyone involved. It was all fun and games until Batista spoke of how Triple H had done almost everything in his career, but he hadn’t defeated him.

There was a tense staredown in the ring which led to rumors of a match happening between the two at WrestleMania 35. Those rumors ceased when Triple H suffered a serious injury at WWE Crown Jewel in November and he was scheduled to be out for months.

Well, it seems as if the “Cerebral Assassin” is a rather quick healer.

After Batista was done beating down and dragging Ric Flair into the hallway, he looked dead in the camera to ask Triple H if he has his attention now.

Monday Night Raw ended with Triple H checking on Ric Flair and Batista no longer anywhere to be found. As reported by Wrestling Inc., this was the perfect way to set up a match between Batista and Triple H at WrestleMania 35, but nothing is confirmed as of yet. Still, it was a rather shocking end to Monday Night Raw with Ric Flair’s party, a huge return, a heel turn, and more of a shake-up in WWE.