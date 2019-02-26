Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Marriage With Will Smith

The actress shares an honest assessment of her famous marriage with the public.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been a Hollywood celebrity couple for over 21 years. For much of that time, the couple seemed steady and devoted, built a beautiful family, created successful careers, and appeared publicly affectionate. Back in 1994, the couple met on Will Smith’s show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After their encounter on the television series, they started dating in 1995, and wed in Baltimore, Maryland, Pinkett-Smith’s hometown, in 1997.

However, the unshakable marriage seemed to have lost some of its footing recently. As a result, the celebrity couple has been questioned on numerous occasions about the status of their marriage. Both Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been forthcoming about their marital struggles, but Jada Pinkett Smith recently made some comments to a radio show that made people, once again, wonder about the status of the couple’s marriage.

“You know, you’ve gotta trust who you’re with, and at the end of the day, right, I’m not here to be anybody’s watcher. I’m not his watcher. He’s a grown man,” Jada said, according to BDO. “And here’s what I trust: I trust that the man that Will is. He’s a man of integrity. So, he’s got all the freedom in the world. He’s got all the freedom in the world, and as long as Will can look himself in the mirror and be okay, I’m good.”

Jada’s words, to some, made the marriage sound like it’s an open relationship, and that Will has the right to cheat. However, the couple later stated that an open relationship wasn’t the impression Jada was trying to imply with her statement. Both Jada and Will admitted that their marriage has had some very rough low points, and those times made the couple wonder if they should stay together. However, even when Jada and Will doubt their marriage, their usual response is to try something new and make the relationship work.

Jada’s new Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, had Jada opening up again about her marriage on Monday. During a conversation between her guests Justin Baldoni, star of Jane the Virgin, and rapper Wale, the two men openly chatter about relationships. Jada joins in the conversation and tells the two men that her feelings about love have changed after 21 years of marriage to her husband. Her comment is directed at Wale, who is single but hoping for a long-term relationship.

“Let me tell you, nobody talks about the sacrifice, the deteriorating and dissolving of fantasies,” she said, according to ET Online.“You right now, have in your mind, your perfect woman. And when you find that woman, she will be a goddess to you. We fall in love with the goddess, or the god, within that person, and then when we actually meet the human being, then we gotta learn how to love that one. The reason why it is so important to me to be able to stick it out, to really get to the true meaning of love, in my opinion, it is unconditional. It has to be, because we are all too flawed. No matter how much work we do! It never ends.”