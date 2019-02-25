Stassi Schroeder And Boyfriend Beau Clark Face New Hardships As ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Continues

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are at odds once again.

Stassi Schroeder’s birthday meltdown wasn’t the only dramatic moment the longtime reality star faced in her relationship with Beau Clark during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes of the show shared by Us Weekly on February 22, Schroeder was seen breaking down during a bedroom scene with Clark, which features her telling her boyfriend of just over a year that she does not want to go to bed alone.

In the same preview clip, Schroeder is heard telling her co-stars that she’s “trying not” to screw her relationship up. As fans have seen during earlier episodes, a number of people have expressed their support for Schroeder and Clark’s relationship, including Schroeder’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, and those close to her would love to see her and Clark walk down the aisle sometime in the future.

Schroeder and Clark began dating just over a year ago and publicly confirmed their romance in February of last year as they enjoyed a murder-themed Valentine’s Day with one another. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Schroeder’s longtime friend, Kristen Doute, had introduced them to one another.

Prior to dating Clark, Schroeder was involved in an on-and-off relationship with radio host Patrick Meagher, who fans met during Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Schroeder and Clark have been through some ups and downs over the past several months, but when it comes to their future, they appear to be headed towards an engagement, at least according to their Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

During an interview at the end of last year with Us Weekly magazine, a number of Schroeder and Clark’s co-stars spoke out and suggested they would be the next couple to become engaged.

“I love Beau. In fact, him and I get along so well. He’s just a very easygoing guy. He’s basically the polar opposite of Stassi, which I think that’s what she needs. It’s kind of an opposites attract situation there,” Jax Taylor, who was dating Schroeder when Vanderpump Rules began, told the magazine.

As for Taylor’s fiance, Brittany Cartwright, she “definitely” thinks Schroeder and Clark will “be the next to get engaged.”

“Over Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] and definitely over Kristen [Doute] and [Brian] Carter,” she said. “I just see it over those couples in general. I know Ariana and Tom don’t want marriage and I just think Beau and Stassi are more there than Kristen is.”

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.