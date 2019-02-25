Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At Oscar After-Party, ‘Daily Mail’ Says

The hot chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga didn’t end when the curtains fell on the Oscars, a new report claims.

The A Star is Born co-stars sparked plenty of rumors with their steamy performance during the show, leading many to wonder if a romance had blossomed in real life instead of just on the screen. A new report from The Daily Mail claims that the two were just as touchy after the show, with witnesses saying they couldn’t keep their hands off each other at an after-party.

The report published photos showing the two embracing and whispering to each other at the party as Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, watched on from the shadows. One partygoer told the celebrity tabloid outlet that Lady Gaga made a “beeline” for Cooper as soon as she arrived at the party.

“They were hugging and leaning in close to talk in each other’s ear,” a witness said.

“She hung out with Bradley for almost two hours.”

There were others who got the same vibe from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, with actresses and fellow A Star is Born co-stars Luenell and Shangela even drawing a comparison to another famous Hollywood couple who were torn apart by a romance sparked on a movie set.

“I’m just sayin’ — it happened with Brad and Angelina,” she noted (via Us Weekly).

“I don’t see how you do no fall in love with your co-star.”

Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston when sparked a romance with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. Pitt and Aniston split just before the movie came out, and Pitt was together with Jolie for the next decade.

Luenell said she doesn’t think that there is any real romance going on between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, but did not that their chemistry was very real and undeniable.

“[Lady Gaga] don’t play that, but I’m just saying they got mad chemistry,” she said.

“That’s what I think makes it … because I believe in the moment [they were filming] that it was real.”

Though Cooper appears to be happy in a relationship with Shayk, Lady Gaga is newly single after her split with fiance Christian Carino. Though there was some speculation among celebrity gossip outlets that Cooper may have played a role in the split, there was no evidence to suggest he had any part in it — or that the two are actually dating now.