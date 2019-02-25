Netflix Releases Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Teaser With Dialogues Only

The highly anticipated film finally gets a teaser.

One of the greatest filmmakers of all time is reuniting some of the greatest actors of all time in a new project that is garnering a lot of excitement from audiences and industry insiders alike. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s next project is the highly anticipated The Irishman, which is being produced as an original Netflix movie. If that news alone was not enough, the cast of The Irishman is even more impressive. So much so, that the first ever teaser of the movie released by Netflix on their YouTube channel focuses on just that, along with some ominous lines spoken by the cast, and nothing else.

The teaser of The Irishman is an intensely creative logo treatment, along with computer-generated text which lists the cast of the film. The gangster drama stars some of the greatest Hollywood actors of all time. Scorsese reunites with his favorite muse for this film, Robert De Niro, with whom he’s had the most success in movies like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Casino. Al Pacino, better known for his performances in gangster epics like The Godfather, Scarface, Carlito’s Way, and more, is working with Scorsese for the first time, despite both of their careers following a similar trajectory in the past. De Niro and Pacino both have proven chemistry with one another, given their successful pairing in Heat.

Director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro speak onstage at Spike TV’s ‘Don Rickles: One Night Only.’ Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The cast also features an out of retirement Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, and Ray Romano in key roles. The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, a line which is prominently heard in the teaser. The screenplay of The Irishman has been written by Steve Zaillian, who has previously collaborated with Scorsese on Gangs Of New York.

While the director and cast of The Irishman make it one of the year’s most awaited movies, there are many other aspects of the film that make it an important film to look out for. With Netflix’s original movie Roma now being an Oscar-winning film, the streaming service is looking forward to their next commercial and critical success in The Irishman. The pedigree of talent that Scorsese and the cast bring to Netflix has been unprecedented thus far for any original film from a streaming service. There is also the matter of de-aging.

According to Scorsese’s long-time editor during a conversation with Yahoo! Movies UK, The Irishman will be using de-aging technology to digitally reduce the ages of its principal cast through visual effects for the first half of the film. While Marvel movies have used this technology with great success to create the same effect in their films for Michael Douglas, Robert Downey Jr., and others for a few scenes, this would be the first time that the technology is being used this extensively for a film.

The Irishman releases in theaters for a limited time and will be exclusively available on Netflix this fall.